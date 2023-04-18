TRV-UST-DISNEY-WORLD-PASSES-OS

The ‘Partners’ statue sits in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Magic Kingdom at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

 Allie Goulding/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World will start selling three levels of its annual passes to its theme parks again as of April 20, the company announced. Coming back this month are the Incredi-Pass, the Sorcerer Pass and the Pirate Pass — all of which saw price increases of $50 to $100 in December.

The passes will be available online.

