TRV-WLT-BAHAMAS-CRUISE-CAPACITY-2-OS

The strip of land called Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas — seen here from Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas in 2019 — will be home to a 17-acre private destination for Royal Caribbean called the Royal Beach Club, set to open in 2025.

 Richard Tribou/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The Bahamas have lined up the capacity to take in thousands of more cruise passengers in the coming years with the planned development of private destinations for Disney, Carnival and Royal Caribbean as well as a soon-to-open overhaul of the port of Nassau.

The latest cruise line approval came last month as the government gave the OK for Royal Caribbean to develop a 17-acre portion of Paradise Island in Nassau, already the busiest cruise port destination in the world.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you