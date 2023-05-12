16613_A

Spiced Pork Ribs can be created start-to-finish in the oven or taken outside to sear on the grill.

 Family Features

Turn up the heat this summer and spice your way to delicious warm-weather recipes by using subtle ingredients that bring out bold flavors in your favorite foods. Adding a taste-enhancing option to your repertoire — TajÌn Fruity Chamoy Sauce — can make your summer get-togethers the talk of the neighborhood.

Cool off while enjoying mildly spicy dishes. Made with 100% natural chiles, lime juice, sea salt and a hint of apricot, TajÌn Fruity Chamoy Sauce offers a unique sweet-and-spicy flavor without too much heat. Perfect for drizzling over fresh fruits and veggies like mango, pineapple, watermelon and more, it's also commonly used to bring fruity, subtle spice to a wide variety of recipes including beverages and snacks like smoothies, mangonadas, ice pops and cold drinks.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you