ROGERSVILLE — Supporters of the Hawkins County Humane Society gathered at the courthouse Tuesday to urge the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee to provide more funding for the shelter.

Demonstration organizer Elana Stanley said the HCHS has submitted three funding requests starting at around $800,000 and decreasing to $400,000 to expand its building.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you