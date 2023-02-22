One of the people demonstrating at the Hawkins County Courthouse on Tuesday expresses support for more funding for the animal shelter. Demonstration organizer Elana Stanley said the facility is over capacity, and even though it tries fostering, it is still overcrowded.
One of the people demonstrating at the Hawkins County Courthouse on Tuesday expresses support for more funding for the animal shelter. Demonstration organizer Elana Stanley said the facility is over capacity, and even though it tries fostering, it is still overcrowded.
ROGERSVILLE — Supporters of the Hawkins County Humane Society gathered at the courthouse Tuesday to urge the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee to provide more funding for the shelter.
Demonstration organizer Elana Stanley said the HCHS has submitted three funding requests starting at around $800,000 and decreasing to $400,000 to expand its building.
At the last Budget Committee meeting, a motion to give the shelter $400,000 failed.
Stanley said the shelter needs help because it is over capacity.
“The workers are overworked, and the animals are overwhelming,” Stanley said. “They do two to three rescues a week, which is horrendous. They have very limited space, and when they have to turn away animals from the entire county, they get cussed at.”
As the only animal shelter in the county, the HCHS handles all of the animal control cases as well as rescues and dropoffs.
According to Stanley, the shelter does try fostering but is still overcrowded.
“And if they don’t have the Humane Society, can you imagine the animals running around loose and rampant without somewhere to take them?” she asked.
Karen Mahon, another demonstrator, said that people expect the shelter to take in all of the county’s unwanted animals.
During the meeting, the room was so full of HCHS supporters that some had to sit outside.
HCHS Board President Susan Roffol addressed the Budget Committee and explained what options the shelter had pursued after its request for $800,000 was denied.
“We even explored the possibility of purchasing the ASI building, which is next door, which was brought to our attention by the mayor. We looked at the building and thought it would be a good option, but the price was too high considering the number of renovations needed to make it an effective shelter. It has been brought to our attention that the county would match us dollar for dollar up to $250,000. My question is, has any other nonprofit been asked to do what you’re asking us to do? The county has a problem, and we’re the only resource for animals. What would you do if we had to close our doors? We hope you see the value of our services to all the residents of this county, like our supporters.”
Budget Committee Chairman Jason Roach said that he supported the HCHS’ mission.
“I feel like the Humane Society does offer a service that our county needs,” Roach said. “Animal control is important for us, and I think as a commission, we’ve tried to communicate that. We think it’s important now, whether y’all have gotten what you’ve requested or you haven’t. I mean, that’s obviously for debate on how much we support you. I appreciate the work that y’all do.”
Roach also explained that he had done his best to review the shelter’s budget and contributions and believes that the county has been supportive.
Roach also said he did suggest the dollar-for-dollar match but decided not to make the motion after hearing the shelter’s disapproval.
“I want to go back and say we probably haven’t supported you as much as you’d like, but I don’t think it’s fair to say that we haven’t supported you at all,” Roach said.
Currently, the HCHS is requesting a minimum of $400,000 for its building expansion.
The committee did not vote on the shelter’s request at this meeting or specify any other ways of addressing the funding request.