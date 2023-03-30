LIFE-HEALTH-DEGENERATIVE-DISKDISEASE-DMT

There are many treatment options for degenerative disk disease. Weight loss can be extremely beneficial, and injections, medications, physical therapy and strengthening your core can ease symptoms.

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I’ve been struggling with back stiffness and pain for a long time, but it has gotten worse in the last few years. My doctor told me that I have degenerative disk disease. What exactly does that mean? Is it common and what can I do to feel better?

ANSWER: Degenerative disk disease is a common cause of back pain. Our spinal disks wear out with age and use. About 20% of all U.S. adults have some amount of degeneration by age 65. This increases to about 35% by 80. Everyone has a degree of degeneration with time. It may or may not worsen or cause symptoms. Progression can be stagnant, slow or fast.

