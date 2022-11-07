Warriors Path State Park manager Sarah Leedy, left, and Friends of Warriors Path State Park vice chair Mary Steadman have worked for more than a decade to help coordinate the semi-annual Day of Caring to keep up Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at the park.
Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors Path State Park will be closed Saturday so volunteers can perform several needed maintenance projects.
KINGSPORT — Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors Path State Park will be closed later this month for a Day of Caring, a community cleanup event where volunteers will gather to perform several needed maintenance projects.
The event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is organized by the Friends of Warriors Path State Park in partnership with Tennessee State Parks and several community groups.
The park will be open to visitors on that day, but the playground will be closed.
“We want the playground to continue to be a great attraction, so scheduled cleanups are important,” said Sarah Leedy, park manager. “We are grateful to all the volunteers and want to express our gratitude to the many community partners who have stepped up. This effort shows why families enjoy great experiences here.”
Several maintenance projects are planned for the Day of Caring, including replenishing the rubber mulch in the play areas, weeding the playground and rain gardens, pressure washing the playground equipment and restocking the sand island.
Organizers hope to have 75-100 volunteers on hand.
Anyone interested in participating or wanting more information can contact Leedy at (423) 239-8531 or sarah.leedy@tn.gov, or Mary Steadman with the Friends of Warriors Path State Park, (423) 956-4330 or mesteadman@aol.com.