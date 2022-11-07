KINGSPORT — Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors Path State Park will be closed later this month for a Day of Caring, a community cleanup event where volunteers will gather to perform several needed maintenance projects.

The event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is organized by the Friends of Warriors Path State Park in partnership with Tennessee State Parks and several community groups.

