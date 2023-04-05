A Church Hill Elementary student tries his hand at operating a fire hose Tuesday. Volunteer High School’s fire science program brought the Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department to the school to give youngsters a glimpse of what firefighting is like.
CHURCH HILL — The CTE on Wheels program by Volunteer High School exposes elementary and middle school students to future careers in technical fields.
The CTE on Wheels program has visited six schools this year. The program presents 10 different Career and Technical Education classes to students at local Hawkins County elementary and middle schools.
These programs include digital arts and design, health services, fire science, cosmetology, engineering, culinary, automotive, criminal justice, industrial maintenance and welding.
VHS CTE Principal Claire Bass said the program helps students learn about the programs and opportunities available to them.
“This helps them because when you read industrial maintenance, you may not understand what industrial maintenance is,” Bass said. “So this gives them a chance to see hands-on experience with what they can look forward to.
The CTE on Wheels program visited Church Hill Elementary School on Tuesday. CHES Principal Linzy Hutson said it gives her students goals to work toward.
“It gives my students something to look forward to,” Hutson said. “It shows them what possibilities are out there, and it allows them to see how important attendance is. It just gives them the options that they have available to them because right now, we pretty much focus on reading, writing, math, science, social studies, and those sorts of things. So having them be able to come in and see what these high school students are doing and understand that these are students is really great.”
Each CTE program set up a station around the school and gave a 10-minute presentation about their program. Then the CHES students took turns rotating from station to station.
The Fire Science program brought the Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department truck and talked to students about fire safety, fire gear and how to use the hose. They also let the students go in the truck.
The Digital Arts and Design program talked to students about what they do, such as using screen printing to make t-shirts. They also let select students make their own buttons.
The Engineering program showed some of the things they had made, including part of a robotic arm, a computer that creates its own wifi and a robot named Roberto.
Engineering student Austin Bates talked to the students about being passionate.
“Passion is your drive and will to achieve something you enjoy,” Bates said. “I have a passion for working with kids. I’m passionate about being here with you guys. When I told my family I wouldn’t be a teacher. They looked at me like I was crazy. My dad’s an engineer. So they looked at me like I was insane. I want to be a teacher.”
The Culinary students showed the CHES students how to make gummy bears, and the Health Sciences program gave them all stethoscopes to practice checking their heartbeats.
The Cosmetology program talked to students about the program and showed them some of their work.
The Automotive students talked to the kids about what they do and how they fix cars. Then, the Welding program showed the students examples of their work and the equipment they use for safety.
The Industrial Maintenance program talked to students about wiring and even showed them the devices they use to control equipment.
Finally, the Criminal Justice students talked about what they learn and even did a demonstration using beer goggles.
The students got very involved with the presentations asking questions and participating. Many expressed interest in several programs they learned about.