Noodle dishes are a menu standard in homes, restaurants and food stalls from Japan to China to Italy to Peru.

Often made with easy-to-find, everyday ingredients, they're both wonderfully economical and oh-so versatile: They can be tossed in tomato sauce or pesto for a taste of Italy, simmered in broth with meat, tofu or veggies for an Asian-style soup, or tossed in a pot with seafood or cheese for a one-pan meal.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you