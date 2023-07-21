It’s slightly ironic that people in our region are more likely to believe you if you say you spotted a Bigfoot than if you claim to have seen a mountain lion. I actually saw a mountain lion here in Kingsport. It ran out right in front of me while I was driving, plain as day, yet one of the neighbors asked if I also saw a unicorn.

Which is easier for us to see in others, the good or the bad? Somehow we’ve unwisely come to the point in our culture where we eagerly accept bad news about others, and we tend to see the worst in people immediately.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Craig Cottongim is the minister at New Song Church in Kingsport. Email him at Craig cottongim@gmail.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you