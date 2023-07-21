It’s slightly ironic that people in our region are more likely to believe you if you say you spotted a Bigfoot than if you claim to have seen a mountain lion. I actually saw a mountain lion here in Kingsport. It ran out right in front of me while I was driving, plain as day, yet one of the neighbors asked if I also saw a unicorn.
Which is easier for us to see in others, the good or the bad? Somehow we’ve unwisely come to the point in our culture where we eagerly accept bad news about others, and we tend to see the worst in people immediately.
Conversely, we tirelessly wait for their “true colors” to come out if they seem to be behaving nicely.
Most people will blindly listen to someone slam us, and they will carelessly deem we are guilty instantly — much quicker than they will ever believe our success stories. I’m not sure I understand why we struggle with this willfully, but if someone tells us the preacher’s teenage daughter is pregnant, unthinkingly we don’t question it. But if we hear the child was an honor roll student, suddenly we are skeptical.
It’s bad enough when immature people spread trash-talk like politicians poisoning the well and slinging mud in a primary debate.
It’s worse when we hastily entertain these accusations. Without even analyzing what we’ve heard or “going to the source,” we often pass on this embarrassing information so others can “pray more intelligently.”
Remember James 1:26 and the warning to control what we say: “If anyone thinks he is religious and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his heart, this person’s religion is worthless.”
We are quick to gossip and judge and quick to scandalize — like we read in Proverbs 16:28, “A dishonest man spreads strife, and a whisperer separates close friends.”
Shame on us when we recklessly ruin other people’s reputations.
Mature people, on the other hand, know how to ask the right questions when they hear something troubling, and they know how to practice discretion. Mature people also have enough common sense and integrity to steer clear of toxic conversations.
You already wonder what slanderous people say about you when you are absent, but ask yourself when someone is sharing scandalous information about a common companion with you, why are they telling me this bit about this other person and why at this time?
Why would they try to smear this other person’s reputation now? Also it’s good to ask yourself, does this bad report match up with what you’ve personally experienced over the long run with the person in question?
A mature person knows how to filter through what they hear, and they know how to interpret motives. Therefore, pause and think about it the next time someone starts talking poorly about other people you know because you will see what you want to see in others, if you want it long enough.
Craig Cottongim is the minister at New Song Church in Kingsport. Email him at Craig cottongim@gmail.com.