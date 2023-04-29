Shame on us all for risking the well-being of our school-aged children. Essentially our society has done nothing to protect them. We can’t hide behind our good intentions or political platitudes. As the old saying goes, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Should we arm all of the schoolteachers or disarm our citizens? Neither extreme would work.
The despicable politicizing of mass shootings by both liberals and conservatives is beyond counterproductive; it is repugnant. Seemingly, gun control is the quintessential lightning-rod topic of our age. But sadly while we were championing our positions on gun control, we all have perpetually failed to protect our children.
We need more compassion and less condemnation from each other when we are on opposite sides of gun control debates. Is it plausible to think we can alleviate our suffering? Not if we keep fighting each other (left vs. right, conservative vs. liberal) instead of addressing the actual problem.
We all need to ask: What if gun laws aren’t enough to stem the horrific monstrosity of slaughtering schoolchildren? Our children deserve to live secure lives without the fear of being killed in class. While we all agree the safety of our youth is vital, sadly — because we are so polarized — we refuse to agree on how to keep our children safe.
The missing piece from our not-so-nuanced national conversation is the fact that slaughtering anyone is a matter of the heart, not of the courthouse. Would you kill children if it were legalized? Of course not. Therefore you know in your heart of hearts killing children is not simply a matter of legality.
On a mission trip in the 1990s, my wife and I noticed an absence of garbage cans on the city streets of London. When I asked why there were no garbage cans, I was told that the IRA placed bombs in the cans. Maybe you remember the Boston Marathon bombing of 2013, when the bombers used a crockpot or a pressure cooker to construct/conceal their bomb.
Can you imagine a world without a pocketknife of your choice? Today in London it’s illegal to carry a pocketknife over 3 inches long, all locking blades are all illegal, and absolutely no fixed blades are allowed because determined evil people have slashed their way through crowded spaces aiming to kill as many Westerners as possible.
People with the intent to destroy large numbers of others will poison, blow up, bludgeon, stab, derail trains. They will do whatever it takes to wreak havoc. Regulating sane people will not stop insane people from attacking innocent bystanders. Any monster can weaponize a minivan and mow down pedestrians, anywhere anytime.
We have hundreds of mass shootings every year, and there are people who should never own a gun. That is a fact. It’s also factual that sane, upstanding, law-abiding citizens are not responsible for the violent acts of sociopaths.
Sane people do not go around killing innocent people. Only sociopathic monsters do. School shootings, church shootings, shootings in shopping malls, theaters, shootings anywhere are driven by deranged people, and I’ll add, demonic forces too. Consider I John 5:19, “We know that we are from God, and the whole world lies in the power of the evil one.”
Heaven help us on the day we are persuaded politicians have penned laws that will penetrate the hearts of people. Even ardent atheists will acknowledge, it’s nearly impossible to legislate morality. Laws don’t protect people any more than locking your front door does to keep out burglars.
Once we realize that the killing of other people is a spiritual problem and a mental health issue and not a legal problem, maybe then we can focus on possible solutions to stem the bloodshed. Capitol Hill will never provide the solution for mass murders. A solution to our national crisis will only be a result of purposefully keeping our children secure.
Our too frequent inexcusable school shootings are a spiritual matter. The sooner society sees school shootings as spiritual issues, the sooner safety solutions may surface. As long as we treat slaughtering children merely as a crime issue that laws could regulate instead of seeing the taking of life as a spiritual problem and start treating life as sacred, we will keep losing precious lives to evil people.
It’s tough to legislate morality, but since it’s easier to argue about unenforceable laws than it is to change the hearts of people, we keep on wasting time arguing. We have a killing problem on this planet and in our country — not a method problem. Take away all the guns, and evil people will resort to some other method. As the old saying goes, “If you outlaw guns, then only the outlaws will have guns.” Guns are a smokescreen, they aren’t the problem — we the people are.
My opinion is simple: Restricting rational people will never deter deranged people from harming us. Crazed, evil, malicious people will stop at nothing from harming others once they have decided to. Lawless, demonic sociopaths will not be swayed by any laws. We need to stop pointing fingers, quit blaming each other, and acknowledge a painful reality: When our children are in danger, no one in society is safe.