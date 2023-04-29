religion column

Shame on us all for risking the well-being of our school-aged children. Essentially our society has done nothing to protect them. We can’t hide behind our good intentions or political platitudes. As the old saying goes, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Should we arm all of the schoolteachers or disarm our citizens? Neither extreme would work.

Craig Cottongim is the minister at New Song Church in Kingsport. Email him at Craig

cottongim@gmail.com.