I can’t remember when I have been so frustrated lately. I went to the car wash to remove the road salt from our recent bad weather. I called my wife as I left and said, “That’s it, we are never going to that car wash ever again!” Yes, the running joke every time a new car wash opens is, “Great, just what we need, another car wash...” but I know of one that we don’t need, in my opinion.
So what happened? When I pulled up to pay at the kiosk, even though the keypad was easily within reach, the attendant insisted on taking my debit card to process my payment, and then he attempted to hold me hostage as he went through his sales pitch. I told him, “Really, I just want the car wash, I do not want the monthly pass, I don’t want the higher grade car wash, etc.” Of course, my curtness brought out an attitude in him.
I do not appreciate the “hard sell,” and I’m guessing you don’t either. I don’t want to be “upsold” either. If I ask for what I ask for, I don’t want to be told to “supersize” it. I know what I want, and what I don’t want is to be pressured by anyone — it’s a huge turnoff to me. While I’m at it, I can’t stand it when a cashier asks me, “Would you like to apply for our store credit card?”
I’m not recommending we ignore or neglect anyone, but as Christians we need to avoid pressuring others with the “hard sell” approach to evangelism. Yes we are concerned about everyone’s soul, but if we aren’t careful we can drive people further away by our approach. Jesus said we shouldn’t hide our light under a basket. He didn’t say to blind people with the light.
It feels disingenuous and slightly insincere to pressure people with the Gospel. Perhaps there is an occasional instance where it might be necessary to increase our intensity as we try to convince someone of their need for Jesus, but it can’t be our main method of outreach.
Paul’s advice in Colossians 4:5-6 is refreshing compared to the “hard sell” that we sometimes experience, “Walk in wisdom toward outsiders, making the best use of the time. Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer each person.”
Some believers, it seems, feel an unhealthy amount of personal pressure to “convert” people, as if we are personally responsible for their decisions in life. There’s balance in how we communicate the Good News. Thankfully, we only tend the garden. God is the Supreme Gardner Who causes the growth. As Paul wrote in I Corinthians 3, “What then is Apollos? What is Paul? Servants through whom you believed, as the Lord assigned to each. I planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the growth. So neither he who plants nor he who waters is anything, but only God who gives the growth. He who plants and he who waters are one, and each will receive his wages according to his labor. For we are God’s fellow workers. You are God’s field, God’s building.”
Yes, we must share the Good News, or else how will people be saved? But the healthiest approach we can take to evangelism, which is perhaps more authentic and effective, is the one that keeps in mind we are merely servants, and the Master is ultimately the One in control. When we realize we can’t control anyone else and we can only do our part, we will have more joy and more sincerity in sharing the Good News of Jesus.
Craig Cottongim is the minister at New Song Church in Kingsport.