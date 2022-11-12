religion column

She was radiantly beautiful, and in that enchanting moment she literally was like a vision from a fairy tale. I was so honored to be officiating her marriage because she was the nearest thing to a daughter I ever had — in fact for over 20 years I had hoped this special young woman would grow up one day to marry one of our sons. And when I saw her walking down the aisle as the audience stood in unison, I lost control.

I’ve performed plenty of weddings, but this was a first for me. The preacher isn’t supposed to lose his composure and bawl like a baby at times like this. But it was useless to fight the tears. I was so choked up I was powerless to continue. I began to cry so hard that her mother beside me, her bridesmaid, handed me her handkerchief. I turned my back, collected myself, and then turned back and haltingly I continued the wedding ceremony.

Craig Cottongim is the minister at New Song Church in Kingsport. Email him at craig

cottongim@gmail.com.