I’m not a fan of the TV character “Frasier” or of Kelsey Grammer’s acting — the cadence of his voice, his mannerisms, and his arrogant attitude rub me the wrong way. I’m also deeply cynical concerning Christian-produced movies. Typically they are about as engaging as an infomercial. And, while I’ve listened to Greg Laurie of Harvest Church on the radio hundreds of times and I respect him, frankly I’m not interested enough in him to watch his biopic.
Therefore, the idea of seeing “The Jesus Revolution” on the big screen had zero appeal to me whatsoever. Actually less than zero, especially after some of the people surrounding the movie allegedly claimed the recent Asbury revival was no coincidence since the Asbury revival was sparked shortly after this movie’s release.
Sadly, many “Christian movies” are low-budget productions with dismal acting. We’re guilted into seeing these lackluster movies, if we’re honest, if for no other reason than to be supportive of their efforts in combating the rubbish Hollywood systematically poisons our culture with.
As harsh as it sounds, too often these movies are about as pleasant as drinking room-temperature coffee. There might be one or two has-been actors we vaguely recognize. The rest of the cast are about as talented as a fencepost. And worse yet, agonizingly, the oh-so-boring predictable plot-line drudges along.
When my wife and I were invited earlier this month to watch “The Jesus Revolution,” my expectations of the movie were zilch, zero, nada. With low to no expectations, how could I ever be disappointed? I braced myself for what I anticipated would be a pitifully produced and underfunded movie — only to be surprised.
Not only was I not disappointed, I’m thrilled to say I loved the movie. I even enjoyed Grammer’s acting for once. The soundtrack, the cinematography, the development of the plot, the character arc, the entire movie was impressive. I’m thankful our friends invited us to see it with them.
It was refreshing to finally see a Christian movie with a great standard of quality.
Greg Laurie’s life story is a powerful example of God using imperfect people. Our upbringing, no matter how dysfunctional it may be, will never limit God’s ability to shape us and use us. Laurie’s story also highlights the value of mentors and mentoring, and the joys of ministry without glossing over the very real struggles of ministry like facing church politics, the trials of changing a church culture, and the difficulties placed on our families when we serve.
Pleasantly, the movie emphasized baptism more than any Christian movie I’ve ever seen — and used plenty of Scripture too. The movie was challenging in a healthy way as well, providing a fresh reminder of the need for everyone in church to beware of the strangleholds of legalism and traditionalism.
Mainly, the movie reminds us there is absolute truth, we are to spread the Word, and we should be amazed and delighted whenever we see God’s Spirit moving. The movie was a worthwhile experience. It did my heart good to see the story of a spiritual awakening presented in an entertaining and engaging fashion.
Christian movies deserve better than what we typically churn out, and “The Jesus Revolution” is proof that Christians can do better. When I think of Christian productions competing against the Hollywood machine, I’m reminded of what Jesus said in Matt 10:16, “Behold, I am sending you out as sheep in the midst of wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.”
Hopefully future Christian movies will emulate “The Jesus Revolution,” striving for the type of excellence that this movie delivered, and that this movie sparks a revolution in the Christian movie industry too.
Craig Cottongim is the minister at New Song Church in Kingsport. Email him at Craig