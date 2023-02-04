Easier is rarely better. Taking the easier path of less resistance usually results in increased pain and more dissatisfaction. Even though we know this to be true, we are like rubes drawn in by a carney barker nearly every time the rubber meets the road. Think, dropping out of school and racking up credit card debt — credit card debt from living off of fast food.
All important decisions seem to be fraught with difficulties. Whether it is health choices, when to work out/how to exercise, what to cook/eat, or with our relationships, occupation, time management/money management — ethically, morally and physically, doing the right thing is rarely easy and doing the easy thing is rarely the right thing to do.
Consider the old phrase “tough love” or think about our occasional need to have “tough conversations.” We’d rather not. Why? Because obviously it’s too difficult. What’s the alternative? “Sweep it under the rug” till we trip over the problem; not much of a solution there either.
Life isn’t easy, not the good life anyway. And this is where culture (especially the advertising industry) works overtime trying to deceive us: “The good life” is always just one purchase away, or one new gadget away, or one “once-in-a-lifetime experience” away — basically, whatever they’re peddling that day will make your life better, or so it goes.
Why else do you think lottery tickets spike when the jackpot inches toward a billion? Why do people waste hundreds of hours weekly on social media envying people with the lifestyles they themselves will never enjoy? We get caught up in the lie: That anything in this world, if we just have it, have it better, have it easier, if we just get lucky and “make it,” will bring us satisfaction/fulfillment and then we can start living for real.
Christians are no more immune to this delusional thinking than anyone else. In fact it might even be tougher for us since we seem to be acutely aware of the tension between good and evil.
As believers we have Scripture to guide us, which you would think would make it easier, but it doesn’t necessarily make making the right choices easier.
Yes, God’s word is a “lamp unto” our feet, but this doesn’t mean we like making tough choices any more than the next person.
Or, as Paul wrote in Romans 8, “22 For I delight in the law of God, in my inner being, 23 but I see in my members another law waging war against the law of my mind and making me captive to the law of sin that dwells in my members. 24 Wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me from this body of death?” Paul, who was led by the Spirit, confessed a few verses earlier that he did the things he didn’t want to and he didn’t do the things he ought to do.
Where does this lead us now? Are you expecting an easy answer from me to help you make tough choices easier or how to make less excuses? I don’t know how to motivate you to have more self-discipline, but I have advice on how to live in light of the fact that life isn’t easy and all people make poor choices — as believers we of all people shouldn’t look down on anyone.
Choosing humility might be the hardest choice in life of them all — let’s not be prideful, as if we are always wise and we never slip up. Having an arrogant attitude might not be the “unforgivable” sin, but I wouldn’t risk it, no matter how easy it is to judge others.
