religion column

Easier is rarely better. Taking the easier path of less resistance usually results in increased pain and more dissatisfaction. Even though we know this to be true, we are like rubes drawn in by a carney barker nearly every time the rubber meets the road. Think, dropping out of school and racking up credit card debt — credit card debt from living off of fast food.

All important decisions seem to be fraught with difficulties. Whether it is health choices, when to work out/how to exercise, what to cook/eat, or with our relationships, occupation, time management/money management — ethically, morally and physically, doing the right thing is rarely easy and doing the easy thing is rarely the right thing to do.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Craig Cottongim is the minister at New Song Church in Kingsport. Email him at Craig

cottongim@gmail.com.