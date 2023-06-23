religion column

Recently some wise guy behind me had his bright lights on during my entire drive down 11W, and honestly, I couldn’t wait for my turn to bright-light him. All I could think about for 10 solid minutes was that once he passed me, I’d show him how it felt. ... Then he suddenly changed lanes, finally, only to enter The Pinnacle — robbing me of my chance to get even!

Then it hit me. While I was irritated, obsessing over “my turn” to bright-light him, I spoiled God’s blessings surrounding me. The drive from Kingsport to Bristol on 11W is pleasant, not to mention the sunrise I completely ignored while being consumed with the situation. I allowed myself to be preoccupied with getting even, ruining the beauty of that morning.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you