On Sunday, Sept. 10, the State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting its 10th annual bell ringing in honor of Constitution Week.
The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hill School, located at 214 E. Sabin Drive in Jonesborough across from the Jonesborough Public Library.
The program will focus on the history of the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which reads, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
The program will include music, proclamations, reenactors, and the history of enslavement and abolition in Jonesborough. Several heritage groups will be participating including the Kings Mountain NSSAR, the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, and participation from other local chapters of the NSDAR.
Please bring your own chair and a bell to ring. Seating will not be provided on site.
The Daughters of the American Revolution began the tradition of celebrating to emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution. In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted by Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The State of Franklin Chapter of the NSDAR has been based in Jonesborough since 1929.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. For more information, call 423-753-9580 or email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information can also be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/.
