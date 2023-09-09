On Sunday, Sept. 10, the State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting its 10th annual bell ringing in honor of Constitution Week.

The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hill School, located at 214 E. Sabin Drive in Jonesborough across from the Jonesborough Public Library.



Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you