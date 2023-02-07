The cost of adopting a dog is more than just the purchase price of your pet. Investing in quality food, toys, games, proper grooming and good veterinary care are worth the cost. Routine or initial veterinary examinations can range from $50 to $150, and emergency veterinarian visits can be even more.
Approximately 40% of households in America own dogs. The amount of money we spend on our pets has also significantly increased over recent years. It’s more than just the purchase price of your pet. Investing in quality food, toys, games, proper grooming and good veterinary care are worth the cost; your dog will be happier and healthier.
But it’s important to be prepared for the cost of pet ownership.
The American Kennel Club promotes finding the right dog for you as a “good match,” which means getting a dog that is well-suited to you and your family’s lifestyle. This will offer the best chances of long-term happiness and success. The AKC offers these tips on budgeting for a pet:
Reputable breeders are worth the cost
Finding the right dog from a reputable breeder may seem costly at first, but it is worth every penny. Breeders invest a great deal of time and effort to choose quality individuals to be the sire and dame of the litter. When looking at a particular breed, it’s important to investigate if they are prone to any potential health concerns. Sites like the Orthopedic Foundation can help you do that.
It’s good to ask the prospective seller or breeder if the parents have been screened for these conditions so that you’re aware of the risk. You can also ask for documentation to be shown for these screenings.
Vet visits
It’s important to consider your dog’s age, overall health and where you live when budgeting for your annual vet costs. Even within cities, the prices of vet care can vary, so it’s important to look around and do your research.
Routine or initial examinations can range from $50 to $150, and emergency veterinarian visits can be even more.
Most people are often shocked at the cost of a pet emergency. The issue with emergencies is that they are not planned; it’s never if something will go wrong, but when. One in three pets needs emergency care each year, and the average emergency vet visits cost between $800-$1,500.
To get the best veterinary cost estimates for your dog, do your research on practices in your area. You can request rates over the phone or search online.
With dog breeds, size matters
The bigger they are, the more they cost. From the obvious cost of feeding larger amounts of food to the higher prices of getting them groomed and clipped to things like larger dog beds, collars and leashes, things for large dogs tend to cost more than for small dogs.
The cost of boarding is also often higher for larger dogs. Big dogs also need larger cars to transport them, as well as more space.
Medications for large dogs are more costly as well. This includes basic items such as heartworm preventatives to antibiotics and heart and seizure medications.
Is pet insurance for you?
Pet insurance accounts have grown at an average annual rate of 20% over the past five years. Emergency costs have also increased significantly in recent years, which may go hand in hand with the rise of pet insurance. Consumers tend to purchase it to take care of their pets’ health without having to worry so much about expenses.
Look into different companies and different options to decide if pet insurance is right for you; the AKC also offers pet insurance. Consider the following: age of dog, breed of dog, preexisting conditions they may have, whether you need coverage for multiple pets, wellness only versus emergency only, or all ºinclusive.
