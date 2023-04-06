LIFE-HEALTH-EXERCISE-HEARTHEALTH-DMT

For the best overall health, your exercise program should include resistance or strength training, like lifting weights, along with regular cardiovascular exercise.

 Dreamstime/TNS

You’re getting to the gym regularly. Meeting your friends for a walk around the block. Maybe aerobics class is your go-to exercise. But is your exercise program the best for your heart health?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies every 34 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease. Experts agree getting regular exercise is one of the best ways to fight heart disease. Exercise has a number of benefits including helping lower blood pressure and cholesterol, maintaining healthy body weight, and strengthening your heart muscle.

