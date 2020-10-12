Though many races have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, the Cloudsplitter 100 is moving forward as scheduled, with health and safety guidelines in place.
In its fourth year in Southwest Virginia, the Cloudsplitter 100 consists of four events: a 25K, a 50K, a 100K and the most popular, a 100-mile. Pam Cox, tourism director for Scott County, said the race always draws a large crowd, creating a significant economic impact.
“The economic impact is generally in the neighborhood of $35 million for the one race,” Cox said. “It might be less this year because they’re not doing the pre-race, which is the Friday night get-together. Normally the people will come in at least two days prior to the event.”
The basics
Though the Cloudsplitter is just in its fourth year in this region, Cox said the race took place several years before that in Kentucky. Organized by Susan Howell, the event serves as a qualifying race for the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc in the Alps.
“Due to COVID, this is one of the only qualifying races that’s going on,” Cox said, “so she has more entries in this.”
Runners in the 100-mile race will start in Norton at the farmers market and make their way through a number of sites, including High Knob, Bark Camp Lake and the Devil’s Bathtub. Aid stations will be set up along the route to provide food and water and check on the participants.
Because of COVID-19, there will be staggered start times for each race, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Economic impact
Cox said 194 people have already registered for one of the four race distances, an increase from previous years. She said racers typically bring their families and a pacer to run with them, meaning hundreds of people could be coming to town for the event.
Of the typical $35 million regional impact from the race, Cox said the impact in Scott County comes mainly from people who eat and shop there while in town, as lodging is limited in the county.
“We’re just thankful to welcome them back again this year, and they love coming here,” Cox said. “The participants love coming to this area, to this region.”
How to participate
While the early registration deadline was Sept. 26, it’s not too late for runners to sign up. For more information or to register, visit www.cloudsplitter100.com.
Cox said volunteers are also needed to work the aid stations, particularly the one at the Devil’s Bathtub.
To learn more or sign up, email Cox at pcox@scottcountyva.com.