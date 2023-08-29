ROGERSVILLE — A crowd of Hawkins County citizens spoke out against a commission resolution titled the County Powers Act, which was later pulled from consideration.
More than 100 people attended the County Commission meeting on Monday to speak against the resolution, which would have granted powers used by municipalities to the county.
Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte said the goal of the resolution was to address complaints he has received about people leaving out their trash. He said he consulted the County Technical Assistance Service, or CTAS, regarding the resolution's wording.
DeWitte said people’s comments were heard.
“I never gave any thought to how it would play out here in Hawkins County, and that is completely my fault, and I will take all the blame for that,” DeWitte said. “Now, the concerns of the majority of folks I received messages from and spoke to have been heard, and they've been heard loudly. Hawkins County citizens like their freedom, and that's what they'll have.”
Many people who spoke at the meeting said they moved to this area for freedom, and that resolutions like this jeopardize that. People were concerned that this resolution would control what they can do on their own property if passed.
DeWitte announced that the resolution would be pulled from consideration, and that if it were ever brought back up, he would not support it.
“We're going to pull that resolution from consideration tonight when it comes down to it,” DeWitte said. “As far as I'm concerned, I'm not gonna bring it back up again. If another commissioner decides to bring it up, I won't support it. I don't have a vote on the matter. I doubt it ever comes up again, but as I said, I will not support it if it does. You all have been heard loud and clear.”
Many people asked the commission to pass a resolution stating that they wouldn’t bring this issue back up again.
District 4 Commissioner Josh Gilliam said he has already submitted a resolution for September that will prevent this issue from being brought before the commission again.
