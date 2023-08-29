DSC_0736.JPG
TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com

ROGERSVILLE — A crowd of Hawkins County citizens spoke out against a commission resolution titled the County Powers Act, which was later pulled from consideration.

More than 100 people attended the County Commission meeting on Monday to speak against the resolution, which would have granted powers used by municipalities to the county.





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you