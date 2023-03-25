FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Sweet and Spicy Pork is paired with Roasted Butternut Squash and Green Beans. The vegetables are roasted in the oven to make an easy and colorful side dish for the pork.

Pork is known as the other white meat. For this easy dinner, I added a sweet and spicy flavor to pork tenderloin slices using the sweet flavor of cinnamon with a touch of cayenne pepper for spice.

I love the flavor and texture of butternut squash, but not the effort of peeling and cutting the whole squash. So I was delighted to find that butternut squash cubes are available in the markets. Adding them to some green beans and roasting the vegetables in the oven makes an easy and colorful side dish for this quick dinner.

