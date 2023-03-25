religion column

Basketball lovers look forward to March Madness when 68 NCAA men’s basketball teams are selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for the national championship. In basketball and other sports, one has to abide by the rules to win. But the rules change between leagues and from year to year.

Technical, personal and team foul rules are different between the NCAA and NBA, along with who is permitted to call timeouts. The 3-point line and shot clock rules also differ. In college football, a receiver needs only one foot inbounds for the catch to count, but in the NFL the rule is two feet. International soccer (IBFA) rules for substitution are stricter than collegiate rules. And in baseball, the rules differ over the type of bat allowed between the MLB and collegiate games. Playing by the right rules is essential to win.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you