Basketball lovers look forward to March Madness when 68 NCAA men’s basketball teams are selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for the national championship. In basketball and other sports, one has to abide by the rules to win. But the rules change between leagues and from year to year.
Technical, personal and team foul rules are different between the NCAA and NBA, along with who is permitted to call timeouts. The 3-point line and shot clock rules also differ. In college football, a receiver needs only one foot inbounds for the catch to count, but in the NFL the rule is two feet. International soccer (IBFA) rules for substitution are stricter than collegiate rules. And in baseball, the rules differ over the type of bat allowed between the MLB and collegiate games. Playing by the right rules is essential to win.
Imaginative young children continually make up rules as they play and pretend with each other. Rules and laws also change with new administrations, and from one generation to the next. Different countries and societies have their own laws for acceptable behavior. America (for the most part) has freedom of religion, while other countries will imprison or kill you for believing in something other than what they sanction.
Atheists may think there isn’t any God, heaven or hell, and live their life without any religious observances. Others’ religions teach salvation is attained by doing good works. The secularists’ definition of morality is fluid because they don’t acknowledge any absolute standards.
Rules keep changing in many areas of life, and the world’s laws often conflict with God’s commands. “There is a way that seems right to a man, but in the end it leads to death” (Proverbs 14:12). Christians believe God provided life’s standards; these standards don’t change to accommodate sinners because His perfect holiness and justice remain the same (Malachi 3:6; Hebrews 13:8). God created us and knows exactly what we need. Therefore, Christians value God’s laws over man’s laws, and His principles in Scripture over opposing worldly views (Acts 5:29).
Daniel refused to stop praying to God. Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego refused to worship Nebuchadnezzar’s golden idol. Peter and other apostles refused to stop preaching the gospel. All received earthly punishments for their obedience to God, but God also delivered them from the fiery furnace, lion’s den and prison. The many others who have been martyred for their Christian faith entered heaven and are enjoying everlasting life with Jesus.
The Lord loves us and wants the best for us; He gave us guidelines to live a purposeful and fulfilling life on earth. He offers a special joy and inner peace that isn’t found anywhere else. But receiving these blessings is conditional upon obeying His rules or commands (John 15:10-11).
Christianity is unique because it requires the repentance of one’s own sin, and acceptance of Jesus Christ’s free gift of salvation (Romans 6:23). Having gratitude for Jesus’ sacrificial atoning death, and personally feeling His presence and love, generates a strong desire to please Him and obey His commands. If Jesus is really your “Lord,” you want to follow His instructions and taste more of His goodness (Psalm 34:8).
Tolerating sin, and accepting the world’s view of what is and isn’t acceptable may be easier, but rejecting Jesus and His words has everlasting consequences. Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6).
He warned His followers that the world would hate them; His righteous commands oppose the world’s secular lifestyle. However, Jesus overcame this evil world, and those who receive Him with loving obedience have a glorious future life after death.
In this temporary world of games and playing by the rules, consider the consequences and choose your rulebook wisely. Everyone wants to win in the end.
Whose rules for life are you following?
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.