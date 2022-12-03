religion column

What do Abraham, the Shunammite woman, Gaius, and Lydia have in common? They all were hospitable to others. In Genesis 18:2-8, we read that when Abraham saw three men standing nearby, he hurried to meet them and offered water to wash their feet (a courtesy to refresh a traveler in a hot, dusty climate) and then provided a lavish meal for them.

The married Shunammite woman urged Elisha to come over for a meal. She also built a small bedroom on her roof and furnished it so the prophet had a place to stay whenever he was nearby (2 Kings 4:8-11).

Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.