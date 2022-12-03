What do Abraham, the Shunammite woman, Gaius, and Lydia have in common? They all were hospitable to others. In Genesis 18:2-8, we read that when Abraham saw three men standing nearby, he hurried to meet them and offered water to wash their feet (a courtesy to refresh a traveler in a hot, dusty climate) and then provided a lavish meal for them.
The married Shunammite woman urged Elisha to come over for a meal. She also built a small bedroom on her roof and furnished it so the prophet had a place to stay whenever he was nearby (2 Kings 4:8-11).
Paul acknowledged “Gaius, whose hospitality I and the whole church here enjoy” (Romans 16:23). John also commented on Gaius’ hospitality shown to traveling strangers that worked for the Lord (3 John).
Lydia, a Gentile believer and businesswoman, persuaded Paul and his companions (Luke, Silas, Timothy) to stay at her house. Furthermore, the church at Philippi first gathered in Lydia’s home (Acts 16:14-15,40).
These biblical people were generous with their food and homes. “Do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers” (Hebrews 13:16; Galatians 6:10).
Paul encouraged believers to, “Share with God’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality” (Romans 12:13). Peter advised, “Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling” (1 Peter 4:9). Jesus’ parables of the Good Samaritan and the sheep and goats are examples of serving God through helping others. He taught, “whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me” (Matthew 25:40).
Being hospitable means to welcome guests with warmth and generosity, having a charitable mind, and being kind toward strangers. How do you practice hospitality?
My husband (Jim) moved to Tennessee before the rest of our family. Visiting a church found in the yellow pages, he was warmly greeted with friendly conversations. Three different members invited him to come over for a meal that week. Moreover, the pastor offered his guest bedroom to Jim, being more comfortable than our travel trailer. That congregation became our church home.
In Albuquerque, the pastor and his family hosted a potluck lunch in the church building on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas for all who wanted to share a meal with others — singles, couples and families. All feelings of lonesomeness disappeared there.
Yearly, Sue invites anyone she thinks might be alone to come join her family on Thanksgiving Day. This Georgia friend even invited our dog to come with us so we wouldn’t have to hurry home.
After our Florida house flooded from Hurricane Ian, various people helped us remove the damage and mess, provided meals and offered to share their homes. We also received monetary gifts to help with our unexpected expenses.
These examples of Christians serving the Lord blessed us personally. Being on the receiving end of hospitality created gratitude in our hearts with a desire to pay it forward.
Consider serving the Lord by being hospitable this time of year. Extend kindness by bringing a meal to someone struggling with life’s adversities. Encourage the elderly with a listening ear and cookies. Shovel the snow off your frail neighbor’s driveway. Pay for a veteran’s lunch. Make your home a house of hospitality by inviting people over.
Most lonely people don’t care what a house looks like or what they sit on; their focus is on the people and being able to have a conversation with someone.
We’re to be good stewards of what God has given us. Being the hands and feet of Jesus involves generosity of time, effort and even money. But you cannot outgive God; He rewards His obedient children. Furthermore, we reap what we sow (2 Corinthians 9:6-11).
Therefore, let’s love God and our neighbors by being perceptive to the needs of other people and cheerfully try to fill them. Let’s be hospitable. Remember that whatever you do for the least of them, you do for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.