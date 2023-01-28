How does one’s mind dream? Do you ever dream the exact same dream? Have you had a dream come true? Why can some dreams be remembered but not others?
In the Bible, we read that God communicated with people through dreams. He instructed Abimelech to return Sarah to Abraham, gave Jacob Abraham’s blessing, and told Solomon to ask for anything from Him.
Dreams also revealed truth and symbolized future events. Pilate’s wife suffered a great deal from a dream revealing Jesus’ innocence. Joseph shared his dreams with his brothers, which eventually came true. God gave Nebuchadnezzar visions in his dreams to show him his future, and Daniel’s visions of the end times bothered him, even with Gabriel explaining them.
Sometimes, we’re also shaken by our own nightmares. I wish I knew what some of my strange dreams mean. Joseph claimed that only God could interpret dreams, before explaining the meaning of the cupbearer and baker’s dreams, and later Pharaoh’s dreams (Genesis 40:8; 41:15-16). Daniel interpreted Nebuchadnezzar’s dream, and also attributed his accuracy to his heavenly God who revealed it to him (Daniel 2:27-28).
Joel prophesied that later on, God would pour out His Spirit on all people, and His servants (young and old) would see visions and dream dreams (Acts 2:17-18). For years now, truth-seeking Middle Eastern Muslims have seen and heard Jesus speak to them when sleeping. I’d love to see Jesus in my dreams, but it makes sense that He’d appear to those who don’t have access to the Bible or who live in places where the gospel is banned.
A distant friend once dreamt about me having a major operation (it was scheduled but not announced) and called me about it. That dream correctly revealed a detail of the surgery, and also addressed my secret fear. After the initial shock, I realized God arranged that particular dream for a purpose.
Do you believe God is sovereign over your dreams? In Albuquerque, I entered a “dream catcher” shop. A Cherokee explained that the tribe’s religious leader prays over a dream catcher after it’s made. This circular decorative piece, with a woven net in the center, is supposedly hung in a window to catch all the dreams coming at you. Their ideology believes spirits bring dreams to people — good dreams by good spirits and bad dreams by evil ones. Only a good spirit knows the way through the catcher. An evil spirit gets caught in the net. The next morning, the sunshine hits the dream catcher and burns the evil spirit up, with the bad dream it tried to deliver. (A profitable business?)
What do you dream about? Daydreaming is common. Martin Luther King gave the memorable “I have a dream” speech. Kids dream about being popular or becoming star athletes, and adults may dream about having a family or a successful career. Unfortunately, our dreams and goals are frequently unmet. Even when serving the Lord, they are not guaranteed. Moses never entered Canaan, and David wasn’t allowed to build God a temple.
Frequently, our selfish desires conflict with what God deems best for us. Our dreams must be within God’s will for their attainment (1 John 5:14). We may have good or selfless intentions, but the Lord has a plan for each person, and His purposeful plans prevail over our own (Jeremiah 29:11). God’s plan for my life is totally different than what I envisioned.
Have you dreamed of how you’d like to serve and glorify the Lord? He may plan something different for you than what you envisioned —something out of your comfort zone, which causes you to pray for His help. Yet, God’s plan will be better than what you dreamed of, and much more fulfilling.
May your daydreams be godly and your night ones be sweet.
LATEST VIDEOS
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.