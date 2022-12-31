religion column

Every New Year is like a clean sheet of paper; it has the potential of becoming many things. To an artist, a piece of paper can be transformed into a picture or an origami. For others, it’s a vehicle through which ideas are expressed, problems are solved, and stories are written. A clean sheet of paper represents endless possibilities.

2023, the next chapter of your life, hasn’t been written yet. If your life were an autobiography, would you like the storyline thus far? God knows your manuscript well; in fact, He knows more of it than you do. If you don’t like the direction your story has taken, you have the ability to change it, with God’s help. What would you like to see happen in this next chapter?

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.


Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.