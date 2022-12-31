Every New Year is like a clean sheet of paper; it has the potential of becoming many things. To an artist, a piece of paper can be transformed into a picture or an origami. For others, it’s a vehicle through which ideas are expressed, problems are solved, and stories are written. A clean sheet of paper represents endless possibilities.
2023, the next chapter of your life, hasn’t been written yet. If your life were an autobiography, would you like the storyline thus far? God knows your manuscript well; in fact, He knows more of it than you do. If you don’t like the direction your story has taken, you have the ability to change it, with God’s help. What would you like to see happen in this next chapter?
Jesus proclaimed that with God, all things are possible (Matthew 19:26) and apart from Him, we can do nothing (John 15:5). Desired changes start on the inside, and they’re activated by godly attitudes and the right priorities. God usually keeps from us anything that takes our focus away from Him or is unholy, which may include some of our dreams and resolutions.
Achieving worthy goals requires personal effort, prayer and dependence on the Lord. Are you willing to rely on Him and trust Him, and follow His directions? God’s way is best because His knowledge, power and love for you is unlimited. If God is your co-pilot, change seats! Giving Him control of the steering wheel of your life will enable you to be taken places you could never reach by yourself. When you submit your life to the Lord, you give yourself the opportunity to “taste and see that the Lord is good” (Psalm 34:8).
The prostitute Rahab heard about God’s power and changed her life by choosing to believe and serve Israel’s God. She and her family were saved from Jericho’s destruction. When Ruth’s husband died, she chose to be with her mother-in-law Naomi and worship the Lord. Her choices led to a godly husband and children. After incredibly evil King Manasseh decided to humble himself and pray, God answered his prayer and restored his kingdom. Levi (Matthew) got up from his tax-collecting seat, left everything, and followed Jesus. He became one of Jesus’ 12 disciples and witnessed amazing events. These historical people made a choice to start a new chapter of life with the Lord, and they experienced God’s goodness (Joshua 2; Ruth 1-4; 2 Chronicles 33; Luke 5).
Let this be the year we stop regretting our past choices or praying with selfish motives. Jesus declared, if we “seek first his kingdom and his righteousness,” God would provide for us (Matthew 6:33).
The Lord blesses our efforts when we dedicate our work to Him as we serve Him in our jobs, families, churches and communities. Solomon advised, “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and your plans will succeed” (Proverbs 16:3).
God’s view of success and prosperity is related to the abundant spiritual life — an exciting productive life in which joy, love and inner peace are infused into our existence. It’s experienced when we attempt to obey God’s commands and want to please Him out of love and gratitude for all that He has done for us.
In this new chapter of your life, make God your top priority. Resolve to build a closer relationship with Him. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6). There may be unexpected twists to next year’s plot, but it will be a great chapter if you trust and obey Him. The Lord knows your needs and also what will give you joy. Don’t underestimate Him; He can do immeasurably more than you ask or imagine.
Fresh starts give people hope and encouragement. The page has turned, the sheet is clean, and your story continues.
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.