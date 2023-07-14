1. How many judges did Israel have before their monarchy?
2. What was the name of the first king of Israel?
3. What was the name of Ruth’s (the Moabite) mother-in-law?
4. How many wives did King David have?
5. What was the name of the godly man who oversaw the rebuilding of Jerusalem’s walls?
6. How many years was Judah in captivity in Babylon before the Jews were released to return to Israel?
7. What town was Jesus born in?
8. Jesus ascended into heaven how many days after His resurrection?
9. Who did Jesus tell to go place his hands on Saul, which would restore the persecutor’s sight?
10. In what place was Paul first revered as a god but then stoned?
Do you like trivia quizzes? Jeff Foxworthy had hosted a game show called “The American Bible Challenge,” which consisted of Bible trivia questions, and I enjoyed testing my knowledge as I watched that show.
My husband hates trivia questions because he usually doesn’t know the answers and they make him feel stupid.
“Trivia isn’t important,“ he says. That’s true — the (American Heritage) definition of trivia is “insignificant or inessential matters.”
Why does the Bible give so much detail with numbers, places and names?
One of the reasons is to prove Scripture’s accuracy. Over 20,000 Greek and Latin ancient manuscripts along with noted historians (Josephus) support the validity of the Bible’s details. Plus, archeology digs have proven biblical places and people have existed.
Is it important to know all the specifics of history, like the names of people or what each plague was that God sent to Egypt?
No. But the stories are recorded to teach us about God and give us timeless principles that we can apply to our lives.
Moreover, there is a grand message in the Bible that centers on the person of Jesus Christ. Understanding the gospel, its implication for each person, and personally embracing it has everlasting consequences.
And everything recorded in Scripture before and after the Messiah’s birth on earth adds a fuller picture surrounding the gospel.
The details fit perfectly from 40 different authors in different eras, which give evidence of its truth.
As you read the Bible, how much do you retain? With much repetition comes remembrance, but the Bible gives so much information that it’s difficult to remember everything. Thankfully, the indwelt Holy Spirit helps us recall what we need.
The answers to this Bible trivia quiz are: The 12 judges are Othniel, Ehud, Shamgar, Deborah, Gideon, Tola, Jair, Jephthah, Ibzan, Elon, Abdon and Samson (Judges 3-16).
The first king of Israel was Saul.
Ruth’s mother-in-law’s name was Naomi.
David had eight wives: Michal, Ahinoam, Abigail, Maachah, Haggith, Abital, Eglah and Bathsheba.
Nehemiah organized the rebuilding of Jerusalem’s walls. Despite heavy opposition, it took only 52 days to complete.
The Jews were in exile in Babylon for 70 years, as prophesied (Jeremiah 25:11; Daniel 9:1-2).
Jesus was born in Bethlehem as prophesied (Matthew 2:1).
He was on earth for 40 days after His resurrection, before ascending to heaven in a cloud (Acts1:3,9).
Ananias obeyed God’s instructions to place his hands on Saul so he could see again (Acts 9:11-12,17-18).
The city was Lystra (Acts 14:8-20).
How often do you read the Bible? Have you ever sensed God speaking to you through this supernatural book? “For the word of God is living and active … it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12). What benefits have you experienced from studying Scripture? Have you memorized any verses?
Concerning our biblical knowledge and understanding, we will continue to be students in training or a work in progress until we meet Jesus face to face.