Richard unexpectedly died in a motorcycle accident. I knew my cousin was married, but I never met his wife and don’t know if he was a father. I saw him once in the last 40+ years, and he didn’t even know who I was.
Another cousin notified me of Rich’s death through a text message, which generated more texts and a pleasant phone call.
Distance, busyness and expense are obstacles to staying connected. It’s not unusual that relatives move away and never see each other again.
Our priorities often determine the people with whom we want to stay in contact.
Although my children live in different states, we text message as a group, view posts and pictures of each other, and talk on the phone and FaceTime. Modern technology provides the opportunity to see others in real time.
Yet, staying connected to family and friends takes effort. Living nearby is advantageous; someone’s physical presence is more engaging than phone calls, texts or pictures. COVID lockdowns made personal visits difficult; now gas prices have soared, making traveling more expensive.
Our priorities also influence our connection with the Lord. The amount of effort we give to keep close to Him indicates how much we value that relationship. How much time do we set apart each day to talk with Him? When our lives are going well, we don’t need God, but when adversity strikes, we desperately want His help.
Without knowledge of who Jesus is and being assured of His love for us individually, every problem would be cause for panic. Knowledge of God increases as He reveals Himself within prayer and through studying His Word. Yet, without applying what we read and following God’s instructions, we miss out on personally experiencing His goodness.
Head knowledge is just information, but by adding heart application and acting on our knowledge, we receive deeper understanding and spiritual insight. The more we know God personally, the more we love Him and want more of Him.
Are you staying connected to the Lord? When disaster strikes, do you have peace that His presence is with you and that He’s in control of the situation?
Unlike people, God is always faithful and available to us. We’re the ones who distance ourselves from Him.
Thankfully, He’s only a prayer away. While we can’t see Him physically, we can notice His activity, recognize when He’s speaking to us, and feel His presence.
I’ve had times when I was unable to focus or pray during a crisis.
The situation overwhelmed me, and all I could do was cry out to God for help. Without that personal relationship, I would have felt hopeless. “I call on the Lord in my distress, and he answers me” (Psalm 120:1). He hears our pleas and answers us in our struggles. And if our answer isn’t immediate, He enables us to persevere.
If you’ve wandered away and quit communicating with God, visualize Him standing in front of your home watching for your return, like the father of the prodigal son.
His arms are opened wide and He’s ready to embrace you with His forgiving love.
He wants your problems, concerns and all of your heart, mind and strength. “He does not treat us as our sins deserve or repay us according to our iniquities. For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is his love for those who fear him” (Psalm 103:10-11).
Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened” (Matthew 12:28). Don’t delay; surrender your life to Jesus and deepen your relationship with Him. The rewards of staying connected with the Lord are endless.
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.