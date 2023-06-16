religion column

Richard unexpectedly died in a motorcycle accident. I knew my cousin was married, but I never met his wife and don’t know if he was a father. I saw him once in the last 40+ years, and he didn’t even know who I was.

Another cousin notified me of Rich’s death through a text message, which generated more texts and a pleasant phone call.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you