Scars are visible reminders of something that damaged our dermis (deep, thick layer of skin). Collagen (a naturally occurring protein in the body) forms to mend the damage and produces new tissue. This tissue has a different texture and appearance than the surrounding flesh, making it noticeable. Some scars are obvious and hard to hide.
Before seat belt laws existed, my teenaged face hit the car’s windshield. After several surgeries removing the fragments of glass and repairing my eyelid and forehead, I became self-conscious of my scarred face. I’ve worn bangs ever since.
Five operations on my right knee and one on my left resulted in 14 scars of various lengths and widths. Two spinal surgeries produced lengthy neck scars, and three small abdominal scars came from removing my gall bladder.
The scar on my shoulder and cheek replaced skin cancer. The scars around my eyebrows and on my neck are from curling iron burns, while the ones on my forearms and hands are cooking burns (mostly from electric ovens). Even my eyeball has a scar (visible to eye doctors) from repairing a retina tear.
Most of my scars have accompanying stories because of unique situations, complications and divine help after prayer.
Similar to physical scarring, emotional scars may have a long-term presence that won’t go away easily. An emotional scar refers to a trauma’s effect on one’s personality. But instead of being visible, it’s a memory that causes distress. While topical treatments, steroid injections, dermabrasion or cryosurgery may reduce a physical scar’s appearance, emotional scarring needs something that helps the mind and spirit.
Someone powerful knows exactly how much scarring is inside of us, and cares. The Lord loves us the most, gives comfort and healing, and is the best remedy for our wounds.
“For the Lord comforts his people and will have compassion on his afflicted ones.” Isaiah recorded the Lord saying, “I, even I, am he who comforts you.” (Isaiah 49:13; 51:12). Paul praised God for being “the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4). Our compassionate God can comfort the emotionally scarred so they no longer feel hurt, scared or bitter.
How many scars does your body have? Do you remember how you acquired them? If scars could talk, they’d divulge forgotten details surrounding the event. Was it painful? How quickly/slowly did you heal? How did you handle the adversity? Did you ask God for supernatural intervention?
Our scars — formed from injuries, burns, doctors’ incisions, or even words — may have exercised our faith and endurance. Our faith matures as we accept life’s scars with hope and trust in Jesus Christ.
My friend Angie is recovering from surgery to repair her broken leg. She says the fresh scar covering her knee will be a visible reminder of God’s healing, goodness and provision from the moment she fell. She’s been blessed with great doctors, a helpful husband and friends, a wonderful church, and favorable circumstances that displayed God’s providential hand.
And questions about her visible scar will create opportunities to share her testimony.
If scars could talk, they would remind us of our human frailty. They’d praise God for equipping our bodies to heal, and proclaim Him to be the Great Physician who is omniscient, powerful and compassionate. They would also reveal our character and faith.
This temporary life is full of pain and leaves ugly scars. But if we make Jesus our Lord and Savior, He not only helps us persevere in this broken world, but also welcomes us into our next forever life that’s without painful tears (Revelation 7:17; 21:4).
I wonder when we see Jesus face to face, will we notice the physical scars on His hands and feet, which He willfully endured for us?
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.