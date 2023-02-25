religion column

Growing up, I received a Christian education at home, school and church. I had a lot of head knowledge without much heart application. After marriage, I experienced problems that I couldn’t solve and was upset that God wouldn’t fix them. Remembering how God intervened for His people in biblical history, I mistakenly thought that our heavenly Father would also prevent or solve His adopted children’s problems, and was devastated that He didn’t remedy mine.

I used to fear God more than love Him, and I dutifully served Him without gratitude. However, the Holy Spirit drew me in to want a more personal relationship with the Lord. But something bad would happen every time I started to read the Bible, and I’d quit. Those trials scared me away from experiencing the Bible’s amazing truths.

Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.