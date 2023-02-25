Growing up, I received a Christian education at home, school and church. I had a lot of head knowledge without much heart application. After marriage, I experienced problems that I couldn’t solve and was upset that God wouldn’t fix them. Remembering how God intervened for His people in biblical history, I mistakenly thought that our heavenly Father would also prevent or solve His adopted children’s problems, and was devastated that He didn’t remedy mine.
I used to fear God more than love Him, and I dutifully served Him without gratitude. However, the Holy Spirit drew me in to want a more personal relationship with the Lord. But something bad would happen every time I started to read the Bible, and I’d quit. Those trials scared me away from experiencing the Bible’s amazing truths.
God was patient with me being fickle, but eventually allowed health issues to debilitate me. Feeling hopeless, I finally surrendered everything to Him. I tearfully gave up my selfish will, and God responded within me, “Good. Now watch what I will do for you.” And I experienced the Lord’s power every week as He took away the pain, fatigue and brain fog of fibromyalgia when I led a community Bible study. And He continues to equip me to serve Him.
God created the world perfect; man’s sin corrupted it. Physical and emotional suffering is now a part of life. And I’ve become that one in a million who has the bad side effects or has some abnormal issue with medical procedures. However, the Lord helps me persevere through my troubles and tears when I humbly ask for His help. I’m thankful when He repeatedly intervenes, and sometimes with miracles, to carry me through my adversities. David frequently wrote about receiving the Lord’s help. “O Lord my God, I called to you for help and you healed me” (Psalm 30:2). I’ve listed my supernatural healings next to that verse in my Bible.
Jesus said, “In this world, you will have trouble. If they persecuted me, they will persecute you also” (John 16:33,15:20). But the Lord also said not to fear because He is with us, and He’ll strengthen, help and uphold us (Isaiah 41:10).
Paul affirmed that “everyone who wants to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted” (2 Timothy 3:12). Paul knew by experience — reading his list of hardships would make any person consider the cost of being a Christian (2 Corinthians 6:4-5,11:23-28). However, he also revealed the Lord’s goodness associated with suffering — like experiencing God’s power and inner peace, and getting a glimpse of his future heavenly benefits. “For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all” (2 Corinthians 4:17).
Committing yourself wholeheartedly to God will be opposed by the devil. Satan schemes to hinder Jesus’ followers’ devotion, especially if they’re effectively serving the Lord. However, “the one who is in you is greater than the one who is in the world” (1 John 4:4). Moreover, “the Lord is faithful, and He will strengthen and protect you from the evil one” (2 Thessalonians 3:3). Spiritual warfare is everywhere and we stand firm by wearing God’s armor (Ephesians 6:10-17).
Are you timid to get off the fence and go “all in” because of persecution or suffering? No one likes to suffer. Yet, life becomes exciting when we unconditionally submit to the Lord and deepen our relationship with Him. “Taste and see that the Lord is good. A righteous man may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all” (Psalm 34:8,19). Sometimes our deliverance is delayed for a reason, but God helps us persevere. Our final deliverance is when we (God’s children) enter heaven — living joyfully without sin, Satan and suffering.
Numerous times in Scripture, the Lord tells His people to be strong and courageous. He didn’t give us a spirit of timidity, but one of power and love (2 Timothy 1:7). So don’t be afraid to become more active in your faith. The more you depend on God for help, the more you’ll notice His power and goodness. And your relationship with the Lord will become more vibrant.
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.