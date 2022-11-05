religion column

Do you call yourself a Christian? Christians do more than believe in Jesus’ existence; they value His words and try their best to live by His standards and commands. They acknowledge Jesus to be Lord over every area of their lives. Followers of Christ exist on earth with purpose, and try to be “salt” and “light” to other people (Matthew 5:13-16). They demonstrate their faith with action.

Within America’s democracy, Christian citizens vote because it’s their civic duty and is a deed that accompanies their faith. Registering to vote, becoming well-informed on the candidates’ voting history and alliances, and electing those who respect and obey God’s commands are important. Voting is the minimal action required to elect leaders who will ensure the freedom of religion and speech — the basis for all our other freedoms.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.