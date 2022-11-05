Do you call yourself a Christian? Christians do more than believe in Jesus’ existence; they value His words and try their best to live by His standards and commands. They acknowledge Jesus to be Lord over every area of their lives. Followers of Christ exist on earth with purpose, and try to be “salt” and “light” to other people (Matthew 5:13-16). They demonstrate their faith with action.
Within America’s democracy, Christian citizens vote because it’s their civic duty and is a deed that accompanies their faith. Registering to vote, becoming well-informed on the candidates’ voting history and alliances, and electing those who respect and obey God’s commands are important. Voting is the minimal action required to elect leaders who will ensure the freedom of religion and speech — the basis for all our other freedoms.
The Bible reveals the Lord’s qualifications for leading a nation. Acknowledging that no one is perfect and all people have character flaws, worthy candidates are to be honest, love justice and reject bribes. Moses was given advice to “select capable men … men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain” as officials over the people (Exodus 18:21). God picked Joshua to lead because he was filled with the spirit of wisdom. He was known for His deep trust in God’s power and promises, which strengthened his determination to obey the Lord. David was chosen to be king because his heart loved and trusted God.
America has many politicians and citizens who’d love to turn our country into an atheistic and socialistic nation. Certain leaders have promoted false accusations, while others have encouraged the mob mentality — to harass and be vicious against those with religious opinions. Paid protesters and thrill-seeking followers happily oblige; they threaten and harm others, and enjoy creating chaos.
Satan has been busy destroying our nation through godless people, corrupt education (kindergarten through college), immorality and deceit. If Christians are not part of the solution, then they become part of the problem. When good men do nothing, evil triumphs. Active faith speaks out, gets involved at all levels, and protects the right to live with lawful order providing safety and justice. Christian citizens now need to vote to keep their constitutional rights. Discernment is needed to recognize spiritual opposition and to counteract those who oppose religious freedom and speech.
Do you pray for wisdom before making important decisions? Don’t believe everything you hear, but research the candidates’ past voting records. Vote for the policies you want to live under, not one’s superficial personality. Pray for God to impede all fraudulent votes and thwart political violence. Pray for the elected leaders to submit their hearts to God and abide by His principles, to make wise decisions, and to have integrity behind closed doors. Bible believers pray for God’s mercy and protection because He blesses the nations that fear and obey Him, and destroys the nations that ignore or reject Him (Deuteronomy 8:19-20).
Furthermore, Christians believe the Lord is faithful and works all things out for their ultimate good.
Despite the opposition and disappointment they encounter, they continue to stand firm in their faith because they have personally experienced God’s love and power, and can testify that He enables them to persevere.
God’s adopted children keep in mind that this broken world is temporary, and claim dual citizenship in heaven (Philippians 3:20). They look forward to their future everlasting home with Jesus.
Faith in God without deeds is dead (James 2:14-26). How is your faith being demonstrated? Midterm elections are here — will you be voting with a biblical mindset?
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.