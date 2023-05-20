Do you believe that God’s plans are supreme and cannot be thwarted by anyone or anything? In Isaiah 14:24, we read, “The Lord Almighty has sworn, ‘Surely, as I have planned, so it will be, and as I have purposed, so it will stand.’”
Since God is sovereign, no one exceeds His power. Therefore, God’s plans always succeed. Nothing can stop His will from happening, but He can block anyone else’s plans. We see this throughout the Bible. “The Lord foils the plans of the nations; he thwarts the purposes of the peoples” (Psalm 33:10).
Preventing the tower of Babel’s purpose, the Lord scattered the people all over the world with different languages. Knowing God’s prophecy, Isaac still planned to bless Esau; yet, Jacob received it. Although the speckled herd was removed, God made Jacob’s new lambs speckled and spotted, thwarting Laban’s plan.
God caused Balaam to speak blessings instead of cursing Israel, contradicting king Balak’s scheme. God’s angel told Joseph to escape to Egypt, making king Herod’s murderous plot unsuccessful.
Jesus walked right through the furious crowd when they tried to throw Him off a cliff, averting their deadly intention.
The Lord sent an angel to miraculously rescue the apostles from jail to avoid trial and death.
Jesus blinded Saul —preventing the persecutor’s goal of imprisoning His disciples — to instead do His will and preach the gospel.
God also has plans for you and me (Jeremiah 1:5, 29:14). When life takes unexpected turns, we rely on our belief that God is in control and that He is good. The Bible reveals several reasons for our suffering in this world. In hindsight, sometimes we can see the good that emerged from a bad situation.
Jesus’ disciples were devastated by His crucifixion — until He resurrected, appeared to them, and opened their minds to understand His plan of salvation (Luke 24:45).
Job wanted to know the reason for his suffering. He never knew, but confessed to the Lord, “I know that you can do all things; no plan of yours can be thwarted” (Job 42:2).
Presently, I can’t understand why God allows so much evil to succeed. Why is He allowing radicals to hunt and murder Nigerian Christians? Why is He letting so many anti-Christian leaders and deceit flourish in American politics?
When we can’t understand the “whys” of certain circumstances, especially when God’s children suffer, we remember that sin transformed a perfect world and brought death. But God is aware of every situation and is still on the throne. Like Job, we exercise our faith and trust in God’s divine wisdom, knowledge and purpose.
David encouraged us to look at the big picture, at Judgment Day and afterward. He compared the prosperous wicked with the persecuted righteous. “Do not fret when men succeed in their ways, when they carry out their wicked schemes. ... The wicked plot against the righteous and gnash their teeth at them; but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he knows their day is coming” (Psalm 37:7,12-13). David also acknowledged life after death and lived according to that promise.
We, too, are to keep our eyes on the prize (Philippians 3:14). Eternal life with Jesus means life after death without sin, suffering and Satan. Paul acknowledged, “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him” (1 Corinthians 2:9).
So persevere and remember that this broken, sinful world is temporary.
Don’t be shortsighted, but reread in Scripture God’s plan for humanity, which cannot be thwarted or prevented.
Don’t ignore or oppose God; instead, submit to Him because His will prevails and His faithful children are rewarded beyond measure.
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.