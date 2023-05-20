religion column

Do you believe that God’s plans are supreme and cannot be thwarted by anyone or anything? In Isaiah 14:24, we read, “The Lord Almighty has sworn, ‘Surely, as I have planned, so it will be, and as I have purposed, so it will stand.’”

Since God is sovereign, no one exceeds His power. Therefore, God’s plans always succeed. Nothing can stop His will from happening, but He can block anyone else’s plans. We see this throughout the Bible. “The Lord foils the plans of the nations; he thwarts the purposes of the peoples” (Psalm 33:10).

Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.