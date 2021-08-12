In Tennessee, Cigna employs more than 7,400 people and serves more than 1.5 million customers, of which 21,000 reside in the Tri-Cities area. Cigna manages the health and dental plans for many employers in this region, provides Medicare Advantage plans for seniors, and offers individual and family plans on the ACA marketplace.
Today, Sullivan County ranks 32nd out of 95 Tennessee counties in “Health Outcomes.” Healthy Kingsport noticed a trend that showed our community was moving in the wrong direction regarding obesity, physical activity, and tobacco use. So Healthy Kingsport dedicated itself to reversing this trend, and this process started in our sponsors’ workplaces.
About Cigna: Cigna is your partner in total health and wellness, 24/7. It is more than a health insurance company. Cigna’s mission is to improve the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those it serves by making health care simple, affordable and predictable. Cigna’s values guide how all 74,000 of its employees around the world work together; serve customers, patients, clients, and communities; and deliver on its mission.
Cigna’s collaboration with Healthy Kingsport: Cigna has been a proud sponsor of Healthy Kingsport for five-plus years, including sponsoring the annual Walk for Wellness Expo. Cigna is committed not only to our customers but to the communities in which they live, and events like the Walk for Wellness Expo are doing terrific work to help folks get moving and get healthier. This year the Walk for Wellness will be even more special as the community works to become the first community in the United States to collectively move four million miles. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/2021-walk-for-wellness-expo-tickets- 158619417949?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Cigna’s connection to Healthy Kingsport’s nutrition platform: Cigna understands the powerful connection between the body and mind and that good nutrition is one of the cornerstones of helping to prevent illness. Cigna supports nutrition programs that address food insecurity like Blessings in a Backpack, Boys & Girls Clubs, and community food banks that help ensure our neighbors have access to the healthy food they need.
Cigna is tackling the challenges affecting children’s health today, so our kids can grow into healthier adults tomorrow. To do that, Cigna launched Healthier Kids for Our Future, a five-year, $25 million global initiative. The program is aligned with three of the 17 leading global challenges identified by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: No poverty, zero hunger, and good health and well-being. Cigna teamed up with schools and community groups to reduce food insecurity and connect partners with resources to solve this challenge.
Healthy Kingsport expresses appreciation to Cigna for supporting the essential efforts around health and wellness taking root in Greater Kingsport. The commitments made by this business are yielding positive results for our family members, friends, and neighbors. The focus on health and wellness is also helping our community prosper as existing companies expand and new businesses locate here. Again, many thanks for working to create a community that actively embraces healthy living! Cigna is a proud sponsor of Healthy Kingsport.