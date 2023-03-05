CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill teenager has been selected as a participant for season 15 of the NBC television show “American Ninja Warrior.”
Fifteen-year-old Hunter Ogden said he has always been very active. When he was younger, Ogden was always climbing trees and hanging on doors.
“I was just always like a monkey as a kid,” he said.
He was 10 when his great-grandmother introduced him to the show.
“She showed me American Ninja Warrior about five years ago, and I absolutely fell in love with it,” Ogden said. “But the age limit, up until about two years ago, had been 18, so I couldn’t go on the show unless it kept running for a long time; there was no chance of me getting on.”
Then about two years ago, “American Ninja Warrior” lowered its age limit to 15.
Ogden began getting in shape for the show about a year ago. While he does train in his backyard, swinging on trees, he also decided to join a gym and visited several, including East Tennessee Cheer and Gymnastics in Johnson City.
At ETCG, Ogden began training under John Loobey, a former “American Ninja Warrior” contestant who has participated on seven seasons and still holds the title for being the oldest competitor to complete two obstacles.
Loobey teaches an urban ninja class which includes some parkour skills and acrobatics and introduces students to the sport safely.
Loobey described Ogden as a focused, motivated and diligent student, his first to compete on the show. Loobey said he thinks Ogden will do very well.
Loobey said Ogden has earned his way to “American Ninja Warrior” and has overcome many obstacles in his life.
Ogden, who was born with a cleft palate, has undergone multiple surgeries. He also has a heart murmur, celiac disease and sleep apnea, but he doesn’t let them get in the way of his goals.
“It’s really been a struggle, and because of my health issues, I’ve had 13 surgeries,” Ogden said. “So ‘Ninja Warrior’ has really helped me overcome those obstacles. Although I had no idea it was a thing back when I was just climbing and swinging around, ‘Ninja Warrior’ has really helped me.”
Ogden has also trained with “American Ninja Warrior” alum Brett Sims. He said he is better prepared for the entire experience by training under former participants.
Ogden said one thing he likes about his sport is that there is always something new to try.
“Another thing I love about ninja is that the community is, in my opinion, the best community I’ve ever seen for any sport,” Ogden said. “Again, I’m not in many other sports, but like the community is not ninja against ninja during the show; instead, it’s all of the ninjas against the course. They truly like and help one another out, and they give each other advice.”
Ogden said he is most excited about the experience he will get from participating.
“My goal is not necessarily to win,” Ogden said. “It’s just to do my best, have fun and give all the glory to God because I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without him.”
The show comprises several rounds: qualifiers, semifinals and the national finals. In the national final, the course is made up of four stages. The competitor who completes the course the fastest will be crowned the last man standing and receive $100,000.
The fastest person to complete stage four will receive $1 million.
Ogden said if he won, he would invest a large amount of money and use the rest to upgrade his backyard training area.
Ogden leaves for Los Angeles on March 16 and will film on March 21. Season 15 of “American Ninja Warrior” should air this summer.
Also, while Ogden will be filmed as a participant on the show, he is not guaranteed to be included in the final cut.