CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man who served in World War II recently celebrated his 103rd birthday.

Hiram H. Bowlin, was born on June 8, 1920, in Rogersville and grew up in Kingsport. During his lifetime, he worked as an operator at Eastman, retiring after 39 years of employment and serving in World War II.

