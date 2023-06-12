CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man who served in World War II recently celebrated his 103rd birthday.
Hiram H. Bowlin, was born on June 8, 1920, in Rogersville and grew up in Kingsport. During his lifetime, he worked as an operator at Eastman, retiring after 39 years of employment and serving in World War II.
At the age of 24, Bowlin was drafted to serve in the army during World War II. He then traveled to Florida, where he was trained as a rifleman for six months. Then, he was shipped to France and was stationed near the German border.
When he arrived, Bowlin was suddenly switched to serve in a different field. He was assigned a communications job.
“They called my name out as communications, and I didn't know whether to shoot myself or go AWOL,” Bowlin said. “I didn't know anything about it, but I'm glad it happened because I had it good.”
Bowlin’s job required him to lay telephone lines to keep the soldiers in battle connected. Due to his job, Bowlin was also given his own vehicle.
Bowlin served under General George Patton. While he never really spoke with Patton, he did see him a few times during the war.
Since he wasn’t trained in communications, Bowlin said he had to learn his skill the hard way. Bowlin was stationed on the frontlines for about a year. He took his job very seriously, even refusing to go on liberty to stay with his unit.
“I liked the job because I was doing the right thing,” Bowlin said. “I was doing this to save people's lives.”
Bowlin said his job was very important because the soldiers needed to stay connected to know what everyone was doing. Bowlin left Europe after Germany’s surrender.
Bowlin had to see many difficult sights during the war, including bodies stacked in tall piles.
“I thought I'd freeze the first dead man I ever seen,” Bowlin said. “Then I had to run over them with the vehicle. I just had to do it.”
When Bowlin returned home to his family, he struggled to readjust to society, but after suffering from a nervous breakdown Bowlin received treatment that helped him to settle back into the world.
Bowlin didn’t keep any pictures from his time in the army and did his best to forget about the awful things he saw.
“I saw things that would make you sick,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin said it meant something to fight for his country.