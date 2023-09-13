CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Middle School is inviting all members of the school’s first football team, band and cheerleading squad back for the 2023 homecoming game.

All members of the 1980 football team, band or cheerleading squad are invited to attend the game on Sept. 21. All members present will be recognized before the start of the game.



