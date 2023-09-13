featured Church Hill Middle School invites alumni back for homecoming TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Sep 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Middle School is inviting all members of the school’s first football team, band and cheerleading squad back for the 2023 homecoming game.All members of the 1980 football team, band or cheerleading squad are invited to attend the game on Sept. 21. All members present will be recognized before the start of the game.Interested participants are asked to arrive by 5:30 p.m. The school will provide an assigned seating area and food for those in attendance.To RSVP, please visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1xnQJ5MKzzZGNursJ-gUqLGJiYl65psHCHx8xQsA5bi0/edit?usp=sharing. Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Three area students honored by College Board Emory & Henry cuts ribbon on new University Apartments Bank-turned-boutique debuts in Weber City Church Hill Middle School invites alumni back for homecoming Watch now: UT President Boyd promotes UT Promise at West Ridge, Sullivan East and Crockett high schools Lee County manhunt continues for Tennessee shooting suspect ON AIR Local Events