Music
Mike and Dottie and Cause One will sing Sunday at 7 p.m. at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mount Carmel.
Services
Rogersville Baptist Temple will have a Jubilee Service Friday at 7 p.m. Pastor Jim Seaton from Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Burnsville, North Carolina, will preach.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Jody Hammonds will preach and the Tim Baldwin Singers will sing at Speers Ferry Church Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday with Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching.
Jacob Horton will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
A community Thanksgiving service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. at the First Free Will Baptist Church of Morrison City. The church is located at 211 W. Carters Valley Road in Kingsport. Rev. Jim McComas will preach, and fellowship with refreshments is scheduled in the fellowship hall following the service. The service is hosted by the First FWB Church of Morrison City, Parkers Chapel FWB Church and Midfield FWB Church.
Revivals
Way of Life Baptist Church, 319 Salvation Road, Kingsport, will hold a revival Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. nightly. (Prayer room before the service at 6:15 p.m.) Special singing by the Zion Baptist Youth Choir Saturday.
Living Praise Church will host a revival with Rev. Dr. Yan Venter Nov. 13-16. Service times are Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. The church is located at 207 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport.
Community
Rye Cove Community Church will host a fish fry on Friday starting at 4 p.m. Dine in or carry out. All you can eat. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Crossroads Christian Church’s Women’s Ministry is hosting “The Crossroads Marketplace” on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Marketplace will have dozens of vendors with products that include handmade gift and home décor items, jewelry, cosmetics, skin care, gourmet foods, woodworking, international and fair-trade items and quilts, as well as representatives from national direct sales companies. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. Many of the vendors are giving away doors prizes. Crossroads is located off Interstate 26, Exit 13 at 1300 Suncrest Drive in Gray, between Daniel Boone High School and the Gray Fossil Site. For more information call 423-477-2229 or go to www.crossroadsgray.org.
Kingsport Christian Women's Connection will host a luncheon on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Food City Press Room, 300 Clinchfield St. Speaker will be Jeri Burnett. Please bring a new dish towel to exchange. Cost of the lunch buffet is $15.50. For reservations call 423-360-5422 or email theresaarcher@comcast.net by Nov. 11. The Kingsport Christian Women's Connection is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church. The menu is turkey and dressing, gravy, green beans, roll and dessert. Everyone welcome. The Gray UMC food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
LampLight Theatre will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” now through Nov. 20 at the theater, 140 Broad St., Kingsport. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be two special daytime performances open for schools and other groups on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. and noon. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. A dinner theater option is available on Nov. 19. For reservations call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Java and Jesus Ladies Ministry will host a Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church, 208 Maple Ave., Church Hill. Shop for the holidays from local vendors. A bake sale will also be featured.
McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Road, Church Hill, will be hosting a Christmas Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The City Church, 242 E. Center St., Kingsport, will observe Community Compassion Day Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. The church will provide soups, chili and drinks and will have a winter clothes closet and prefilled winter care bags. Everything is free. Anyone who would like to serve can call 423-612-3918.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
