religion column

Services

First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold a family-friendly Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. in the fellowship center and a Christmas Eve lessons and carols service at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. (Livestream available on YouTube or Facebook.) Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org for more information or call 423-245-0104 for more information. 

