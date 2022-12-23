First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold a family-friendly Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. in the fellowship center and a Christmas Eve lessons and carols service at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. (Livestream available on YouTube or Facebook.) Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org for more information or call 423-245-0104 for more information.
Sullivan Baptist Church will hold its Christmas Eve Lord’s Supper on Saturday at 6 p.m. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information call 423-349-6288 or visit www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will present a Christmas play Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The church will have a watch service on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. at the fellowship building. Please bring a covered dish and enjoy the fellowship. Donald Harding and sister Tammy Harding will sing at the church Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11 a.m., and Donald Harding will preach.
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale, will host a Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will not be having services on Sunday.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have no services on Sunday.
Community
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.