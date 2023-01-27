Services
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will hold its 5th Sunday Fellowship Service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Evangelist Eric Chapman preaching. There will be no Sunday school or evening service.
Mike Upright will sing and T.J. Hood will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 11 a.m.
Speers Ferry Church will have Donald and Tammy Harding singing at the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Sullivan Baptist Church will host Phillips and Banks during the morning worship service on Sunday. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information call 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Jakie Hilton preaching at the morning service Sunday and Rev. Earl Miller preaching at the evening service.
Revival
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will host a revival Sunday through Friday, Feb. 3, with Evangelists Chuck Grimm and Joe Trent. Times are 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. weeknights. Special singing by Chris Holder and Journey Home Sunday, Labour of Love Monday, Sounds of Victory Tuesday, Blood Bought Wednesday, The McMurry Boys Thursday and Kelly Begley Friday.
Community
LampLight Theatre will present the Foggy Valley Gang in a brand-new comedy, “Wild Wild Wacky West,” through Jan. 29. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a matinee Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $10 for students. For reservations and more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com online.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-thru meal on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church for meals. Serving lasagna, salad, bread and dessert.
Tusculum University will host the Theologian-In-Residence series every Friday in February at 10 a.m. in Chalmers Conference Center of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons and via Zoom. Dr. Ryan Stokes will speak on “The Satan and the Forces of Evil.” Attendance is free, but donations make it possible for Tusculum to present this series. To register call 423-636-7303 or email kkidwell@tusculum.edu. Those who prefer to attend via Zoom will receive the link when they register. Anyone who attends in person is eligible to receive a voucher for a free lunch that day in the Tusculum cafeteria.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries start at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.