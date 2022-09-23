Music
The fourth Saturday singing at Gillenwater Chapel, 433 Deerfield Road, Fort Blackmore, Virginia, will be held at 6 p.m. with David and Debra Easterling and others.
The 44th annual Song Revival will be held Oct. 2-7 at 7 p.m. each day at Casi Full Gospel Church, 370 Cassi Road (just off Hwy. 107), Chuckey. No admission charge; free will offering will be taken daily. Performers include The Hoppers (Oct. 2), Mylon Hayes Family (Oct. 3), Gold City (Oct. 4), Perry’s (Oct. 5), Chuck Wagon Gang (Oct. 6) and Primitive Quartet (Oct. 7).
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 9:45 a.m. with Pastor Tim Risner preaching and Rejoicing Voices singing. Lunch will follow the service.
Oak Drive Baptist Church, 1020 Oak Drive Circle, Lynn Garden community, will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 10 a.m. with Chris Holder and Journey Home.
Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church, 2019 Chapel Drive, Kingsport, will celebrate its 165th anniversary Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Ray Amos Sr. preaching and special music by Landon Bellamy. A covered dish lunch will be held in the fellowship hall after the service.
Bethel AME Zion Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Rev. Bobby Black.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching at the morning service Sunday and Zack Lawson preaching at the evening service.
B’nai Sholom Congregation, 2510 Blountville Highway, Bristol, will have Rosh Hashanah services. Erev Rosh Hashanah services will be Sunday at 7:30 p.m. First Day Rosh Hashanah service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Tashlich service (weather permitting) will be held at Steel Creek Park following the conclusion of services. Bring a picnic lunch (park admission is $2 per car). Second Day Rosh Hashanah service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Erev Shabbat Shuvah service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Shabbat Shuvah morning service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. For more information visit www.BnaiSholomTnVa.org, check the congregation's Facebook page or call 423-323-7596.
Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. with Jeff Debord, pastor of First Baptist Church of Gate City, Virginia, preaching. A covered dish reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Community
Fairhaven United Methodist Church will hold a Fall Fair on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a yard sale, baked and canned goods. Breakfast and lunch will be served. The church is located at 3131 W. Walnut St., Johnson City.
Valley Parish Fall Festival will be held at Okolona United Methodist Church, 4315 Stanley Valley Road, Church Hill, Saturday from 4-7 p.m. There will be a barbecue meal, cake walk, bouncy house and cake auction.
Believers Church of Kingsport and Bethel Presbyterian Church are hosting an outdoor community event on Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon to 4 p.m. at 1593 Warpath Drive. The event includes activities for adults and children including live gospel music groups, an antique car show, an inflatable with a large slide, cornhole games, pumpkin decorating and face painting. Free lunch will also be available.
Hermon Community Cemetery has canceled its annual fundraiser for the cemetery this year due to COVID-19. Please send contributions for the upkeep of the cemetery to: Hermon Community Cemetery Fund; c/o Kathy Robinson, secretary; 243 Samuel St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.