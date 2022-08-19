Music
The McMurrays will sing Saturday at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollow Rd., Hiltons, Virginia.
The Heavenly Reflections will sing at Bays Mountain Baptist Church Sunday at 10:45 a.m. The church is located at 2000 Meadowview Parkway. Everyone is welcome.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services Sunday at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information, call 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Homecoming Sunday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2118 Bloomingdale Road, will be held Sunday. Worship service begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch and fellowship to follow.
Nottingham United Methodist Church, Gate City, will host a Friends Day Homecoming Sunday at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow the service.
David Perkins will preach and David and Debbie Easterling will sing at Speers Ferry Church Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have two services Sunday with Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching the morning service and Missionary Eliseo Abulog Banito preaching the evening service.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching both services Sunday.
Brother Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 pm.
First Free Will Baptist Church of Morrison City, Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and Midfield Free Will Baptist Church hold a community revival Aug. 22-27 at 7 p.m. nightly at First Free Will Baptist of Morrison City, 211 W. Carters Valley Road, Kingsport.
Chris Castle will preach Monday and Thursday, Josh McKinney will preach Tuesday and Friday, and Stephen Miller will preach Wednesday and Saturday. The church choirs and a community choir will sing.
The 2022 Fall Barn Revival is Aug. 29 through Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at 1335 Deerfield Road, Fort Blackmore, Virginia. Tim Bailey and Jason Nunley will preach. Singers will be Ray Wolford (Monday), The Clark Quartet (Tuesday), Journey Home (Wednesday and Friday) and The Heavenly Reflections (Thursday).
Ablaze Revival is Aug. 29 through Sept. 2 at Tabernacle of Praise, 2055 Granby Road with evangelists Scott Graham and Mathew Tuttle.
Community
LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport, is hosting a Children’s Theatre Program. The after-school classes will meet weekly throughout the school year from September through the end of May. During class, biblical devotionals are given that relate to the day’s theater lessons. In the fall, classes will develop students’ skills, and in the spring the classes will work toward creating acts for the end-of-season variety show “Let It Shine!” An open house will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6-8 p.m. For more information visit www.lamplighttheatre.com or call 423-343-1766.
Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church, 2019 Chapel Drive, Kingsport, will host a spaghetti dinner Friday, Aug. 26, from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $15, adults; $6, children 10 and under. Includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Dine-in or takeout available. Call 423-530-7148.
Donations are needed from families with relatives buried in the Powers Cemetery located behind the old Palmer School in Robinette Valley, Virginia. Please mail donations to: Franklin Love, 225 Chadwell Road, Kingsport TN 37660 or Lloyd Love, 1969 Pattonsville Road, Duffield, VA 24244. For more information call 423-292-9765 or 276-431-2253.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
See a complete listing of services and events at www.timesnews.net. Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.