Music
Gillenwater Chapel, 433 Deerfield Road, Fort Blackmore, Virginia, will reopen with singing by Perry Voices and others Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Friendly View Singers will sing and Pastor Steve Shanks will preach Sunday morning at Lynn Garden Chapel Church, 259 Aesque St., Kingsport.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming on Sunday at 10 a.m. with Garry Hood and singers. Lunch will be served after the service.
Pastor Neil Henderson will preach at Gillenwater Chapel, 433 Deerfield Road, Fort Blackmore, Virginia, on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Midfield Free Will Baptist Church, 1801 Granby Road, will celebrate homecoming on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Special singing by the Crystal River Boys. Pastor Josh McKinney will be preaching. Lunch will be served after the morning service. There will be no evening service.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning services only Sunday. We will be Baptizing at the Riverfront Park in Surgoinsville at 6 p.m. Sunday. Everyone is invited
Recovery Soldiers Ministry will be featured at Speers Ferry Church Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday with Rev. Timothy Strickland Earl preaching. There will be no evening service.
Revivals
First Free Will Baptist Church of Morrison City, Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and Midfield Free Will Baptist Church hold a community revival Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. nightly at First Free Will Baptist of Morrison City, 211 W. Carters Valley Road, Kingsport. Josh McKinney will preach Friday, and Stephen Miller will preach Saturday. The church choirs and a community choir will sing.
The 2022 Fall Barn Revival is Aug. 29 through Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at 1335 Deerfield Road, Fort Blackmore, Virginia. Tim Bailey and Jason Nunley will preach. Singers will be Ray Wolford (Monday), The Clark Quartet (Tuesday), Journey Home (Wednesday and Friday) and The Heavenly Reflections (Thursday).
Ablaze Revival is Aug. 29 through Sept. 2 at Tabernacle of Praise, 2055 Granby Road with evangelists Scott Graham and Mathew Tuttle.
Community
Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church, 2019 Chapel Drive, Kingsport, will host a spaghetti dinner Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $15, adults; $6, children 10 and under. Includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Dine-in or takeout available. Call 423-530-7148.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-through meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. This week the menu is ham and cheese sandwich, chips and fruit. The Gray UMC food pantry is also open each Monday and Friday from 10 until noon except holidays.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.