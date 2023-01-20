Speers Ferry Church will have T.J. Hood preaching at the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday.
Mike UpRight will sing at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. and T.J. Hood will preach.
Community
Sew Crazy will meet Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Johnson City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make bathrobes. Patterns, instructions and fabric will be provided. Lunch theme is “Soup, Soup and More Soup,” so bring your favorite soup to share. Sides, drinks and desserts are also welcome.
LampLight Theatre will present the Foggy Valley Gang in a brand-new comedy, “Wild Wild Wacky West,” through Jan. 29. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $10 for students. For reservations and more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com online.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.