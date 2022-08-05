Music
Carol Woodard McKamey will sing at Bays Mountain Baptist Church Sunday at 10:45 a.m. The church is located at 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport.
Services
Gary Gilliam will preach and Betty and Mark will sing at Speers Ferry Church Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Dr. Hong Yang and Dr. Esther Yang will be the featured guest speakers at Evangel Family Worship Center, 1928 Bloomingdale Road, on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Calvary Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will have Joe Trent preaching and the church choir singing Sunday at 11 a.m. and Chuck Grimm preaching at 6 p.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday with Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching.
Michael Campbell will preach at Manville Church, Gate City, Virginia, Sunday at 2 p.m.
Jack McCracken will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Reservoir Road Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Friday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. with old-time singing and fellowship and Sunday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. with a worship service. Guest speaker will be Randall Dodd. Special music by David and Debbie Easterling.
Community
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, will host a free community breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Serving biscuits and sausage gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, grits, pancakes, cereal, coffee, milk and orange juice. No donations.
Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, 301 Virgil St., Lynn Garden, will host a Back To School Celebration on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. featuring music by Appalachian Trail Band, free hot dogs with all the trimmings, snow cones and a huge inflatable for kids. There will be door prizes and something for each child. This event is free to Lynn Garden residents. Bring your lawn chair for an afternoon of food, fun and fellowship.
Pierson Cemetery Decoration will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Travis Pierson will preach.
Rye Cove Community Church will host a fish fry Friday, Aug. 12, starting at 4 p.m. All you can eat. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport, is hosting a Children’s Theatre Program. The after-school classes will meet weekly throughout the school year from September through the end of May. During class, biblical devotionals are given that relate to the day’s theater lessons. In the fall, classes will develop students’ skills, and in the spring the classes will work toward creating acts for the end-of-season variety show “Let It Shine!” An open house will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6-8 p.m. For more information visit www.lamplighttheatre.com or call 423-343-1766.
Donations are needed from families with relatives buried in the Powers Cemetery located behind the old Palmer School in Robinette Valley, Virginia. Please mail donations to: Franklin Love, 225 Chadwell Road, Kingsport TN 37660 or Lloyd Love, 1969 Pattonsville Road, Duffield, VA 24244. For more information call 423-292-9765 or 276-431-2253.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.