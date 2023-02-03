Music
First Presbyterian Kingsport will present the Fisk Jubilee Singers as part of its 2023 Performing Arts Series on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. To purchase tickets call 423-383-7876 or visit www.firstprskingsport.org.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Speers Ferry Church will have Gary Gilliam preaching and Brayden Gilliam singing Sunday at 11 a.m. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will have Blood Bought singing at the 11 a.m. service Sunday and The Sluss Family singing at 6 p.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday.
Jack McCracken will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Revival
Revival at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, wraps up Friday at 7 p.m. with special singing by Kelly Begley.
Community
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Road, will host a free community breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Serving biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, grits, baked apples, pancakes, cereal, orange juice, milk and coffee. No donations.
Kingsport Christian Women's Connection will host a ladies luncheon Thursday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Food City Press Room, 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport. Carol Morris will speak on “Finding Hope When Overcoming Life’s Challenges.” Cost of the lunch buffet is 15.50. For reservations call 423-360-5422 or email theresaarcher@comcast.net by Feb. 10.
LampLight Theatre in Kingsport will host a new musical revue, "Shenanigans 2023," Feb. 10-26. The show will feature favorites including “I Wanna Be Loved by You,” “Baby Face,” “By the Light of the Silvery Moon" and “Who’s Sorry Now,” as well as the comedy melodrama “The Rigmarole of Ramblin’ Rob.” Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children age 5 and under. A Valentine's banquet option is available Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m., and a dinner show will be offered Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. For show reservations or more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
Tusculum University will host the Theologian-In-Residence series every Friday in February at 10 a.m. in Chalmers Conference Center of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons and via Zoom. Dr. Ryan Stokes will speak on “The Satan and the Forces of Evil.” Attendance is free, but donations make it possible for Tusculum to present this series. To register call 423-636-7303 or email kkidwell@tusculum.edu. Those who prefer to attend via Zoom will receive the link when they register. Anyone who attends in person is eligible to receive a voucher for a free lunch that day in the Tusculum cafeteria.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries start at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
