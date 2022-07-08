Music
“Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Mike and Dottie and David and Debbie Easterling will sing at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, Cherry Street, Mount Carmel, Sunday at 7 p.m.
Services
Living Praise, 207 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport, will celebrate homecoming Sunday beginning 10:30 a.m. with Sacred Harmony. Lunch will follow.
Speers Ferry Church will have Jody Hammonds preaching and Mike and Dottie singing Sunday at the 11 a.m. service.
The Wayne Maness Singers will sing at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at the 11 a.m. service, and Jacob Horton will preach at 6:30 p.m.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday with Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Tri-Cities Baptist Camp Meeting will be held July 11-15 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. (Choir practice at 6:45 p.m.) The camp address is 184 Hidden Valley Road, Kingsport. Call 423-914-5344.
Community
Rye Cove Community Church will have a fish fry Friday at 4 p.m. Cost is $12 for dine in, all you can eat. Carryout available.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, will have a yard sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All items sold by donations only. The church will host a Bible school July 13-15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Vision Productions, Inc. will host an Artist In Ministry Conference July 18-22 at LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport. The cost of the conference is $65. To register call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
