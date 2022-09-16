Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., Kingsport, will celebrate 73 years of ministry on Sunday with Rodel Domingo singing at 10 a.m. and Calvin McCray preaching at 11 a.m. There will be good old-fashioned cooking and Christian fellowship.
Sullivan Baptist Church will host Rev. David Salley on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. for homecoming. "Dinner Under the Tent" will be held at 5 p.m. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information call 423-349-6288 or visit www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church, located on Orebank Road in Kingsport, is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday with Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching and Forever Thankful singing at the evening service.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at the morning service Sunday and Downpour singing at the evening service.
Services for Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church for Sunday will be moved to Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church beginning at 6 p.m.
Community
Fairhaven United Methodist Church will hold a Fall Fair on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a yard sale, baked and canned goods. Breakfast and lunch will be served. The church is located at 3131 W. Walnut St., Johnson City.
Believers Church of Kingsport and Bethel Presbyterian Church are hosting an outdoor community event on Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon to 4 p.m. at 1593 Warpath Drive. The event includes activities for adults and children including live gospel music groups, an antique car show, an inflatable with a large slide, cornhole games, pumpkin decorating and face painting. Free lunch will also be available.
Hermon Community Cemetery has canceled its annual fundraiser for the cemetery this year due to COVID-19. Please send contributions for the upkeep of the cemetery to: Hermon Community Cemetery Fund; c/o Kathy Robinson, secretary; 243 Samuel St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
