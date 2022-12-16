religion column

Music

Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 6 p.m. at Creekside House of Prayer, Bristol; Saturday at 6 p.m. at Duffield Primitive Baptist Church, Duffield, Virginia; Sunday at 10 a.m. at Oak Dale Union Church in Limestone; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Purchase Ridge Community Church, Duffield, Virginia.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you