Music
Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 6 p.m. at Creekside House of Prayer, Bristol; Saturday at 6 p.m. at Duffield Primitive Baptist Church, Duffield, Virginia; Sunday at 10 a.m. at Oak Dale Union Church in Limestone; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Purchase Ridge Community Church, Duffield, Virginia.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. A children’s Christmas pageant will be held during the 11 a.m. service. The church will hold a family-friendly Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. in the fellowship center and a Christmas Eve lessons and carols service at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. (Livestream available on YouTube or Facebook.) Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org for more information or call 423-245-0104 for more information.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have its Christmas service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. There will be no evening service.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will have singing by Miranda Bledsoe and the church choir cantata Sunday at 11 a.m.
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Road, will host a Christmas cantata, "Song of Joy," and children's program Sunday at 11 a.m. A finger food luncheon will be held in the fellowship hall after the service.
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 311 Cypress St., Mount Carmel, will host the adult choir Christmas cantata, “Glory, Glory in the Highest!” Sunday at 5 p.m.
The Bishop Family will sing and Pastor Tim Risner will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church.
Sullivan Baptist Church will present "Christmas in the Gardens: Forever Changed" Sunday at 6 p.m. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information call 423-349-6288 or visit www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
First Presbyterian Church in Gate City, Virginia, will host a midweek Advent service Wednesday at 7 p.m. The church is located at 274 Jones St.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City will host "A Blue Christmas: A Service of Hope and Healing" Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale, will host a Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Community
Oak Glen Baptist Church will have a live Nativity Saturday and Sunday from 5:30-8 p.m., indoor rain or shine. The walk-through event will be walker, wheelchair and scooter accessible. The church is located at 3836 Yuma Road, Gate City, Virginia.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
See a complete listing of services and events at www.timesnews.net. Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.