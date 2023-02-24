The Paramount Chamber Players will present pianist Chih-Long Hu and young cellist Joshua Kovac for performances Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at The Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, Virginia. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for students and may be purchased at the door with cash or check.
Milligan University will welcome several local church choirs to campus Sunday for a gospel concert, “Why We Sing,” in honor of Black History Month. The concert will occur in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel from 4-6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The concert will feature choirs from several churches in Johnson City including Friendship Baptist Church, Jubilee World Outreach Church and Thankful Baptist Church, as well as New Hope Baptist Church of Bristol, Virginia.
Services
Speers Ferry Church will have Donald Harding preaching and Family Gospel singing Sunday at 11 a.m.
Garry Hood will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 11 a.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Community
LampLight Theatre in Kingsport will host a new musical revue, "Shenanigans 2023," through Sunday. The show will feature favorites including “I Wanna Be Loved by You,” “Baby Face,” “By the Light of the Silvery Moon" and “Who’s Sorry Now,” as well as the comedy melodrama “The Rigmarole of Ramblin’ Rob.” Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children age 5 and under. For show reservations or more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free drive-thru meal Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Menu is country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert. The church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Tusculum University will host the Theologian-In-Residence series every Friday in February at 10 a.m. in Chalmers Conference Center of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons and via Zoom. Dr. Ryan Stokes will speak on “The Satan and the Forces of Evil.” Attendance is free, but donations make it possible for Tusculum to present this series. To register call 423-636-7303 or email kkidwell@tusculum.edu. Those who prefer to attend via Zoom will receive the link when they register. Anyone who attends in person is eligible to receive a voucher for a free lunch that day in the Tusculum cafeteria.
Parker's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will be hosting a women's conference titled "Weathering the Storms of Life" on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the church, located at 425 Parker Drive in Kingsport. Registration and more information can be found at https://forms.gle/UBydbmAanKdKunua9. Registration fee before March 15 is $10. After March 15, registration is $20. For more information contact Renee Yates at 423-341-4659 or visit https://fb.me/e/3cNSqDqk8.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries start at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.