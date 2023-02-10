religion column

Music

Brian Burchfield will sing Saturday at 6 p.m. at New Hope Bump Baptist Church, 4185 Sinking Springs Road, Mosheim; Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Covenant Brethren Church, 343 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Blountville; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Parker's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, 425 Parker Drive, Kingsport.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you