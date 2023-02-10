Music
Brian Burchfield will sing Saturday at 6 p.m. at New Hope Bump Baptist Church, 4185 Sinking Springs Road, Mosheim; Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Covenant Brethren Church, 343 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Blountville; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Parker's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, 425 Parker Drive, Kingsport.
The Sluss Family will sing at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mount Carmel, Sunday 7 p.m.
First Presbyterian Kingsport will present the Fisk Jubilee Singers as part of its 2023 Performing Arts Series on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. To purchase tickets call 423-383-7876 or visit www.firstprskingsport.org.
Services
Rogersville Baptist Temple will have a Jubilee Service on Friday at 7 p.m. with Buster Mullins preaching.
Jody Hammonds will preach and David and Debbie Easterling will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. at Speers Ferry Church.
Kelley Begley will sing at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 11 a.m. Jacob Horton will preach at 6:30 p.m.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will be have morning and evening services Sunday. Kyle Rasnake will preach at the evening service.
Community
Rye Cove Community Church will have a fish fry Friday at 4 p.m. Dine in or carry out.
Amis Chapel United Methodist Church will have its annual Valentine Supper Saturday from 4:30-7 p.m. The menu is chicken or ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, coleslaw, rolls and dessert. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. The meal will be in the church fellowship hall, behind the main church building, 122 Amis Chapel Road, Surgoinsville. The church is just off Carters Valley Road immediately west of the Reeves Angus Beef Farm. Handicapped parking is available next to the fellowship hall.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-thru meal on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church for meals. Serving hot dogs, baked beans, chips and dessert. The church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Kingsport Christian Women's Connection will host a ladies luncheon Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Food City Press Room, 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport. Carol Morris will speak on “Finding Hope When Overcoming Life’s Challenges.” Cost of the lunch buffet is 15.50. For reservations call 423-360-5422 or email theresaarcher@comcast.net by Friday, Feb. 10.
LampLight Theatre in Kingsport will host a new musical revue, "Shenanigans 2023," Feb. 10-26. The show will feature favorites including “I Wanna Be Loved by You,” “Baby Face,” “By the Light of the Silvery Moon" and “Who’s Sorry Now,” as well as the comedy melodrama “The Rigmarole of Ramblin’ Rob.” Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children age 5 and under. A Valentine's banquet option is available Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m., and a dinner show will be offered Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. For show reservations or more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
Tusculum University will host the Theologian-In-Residence series every Friday in February at 10 a.m. in Chalmers Conference Center of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons and via Zoom. Dr. Ryan Stokes will speak on “The Satan and the Forces of Evil.” Attendance is free, but donations make it possible for Tusculum to present this series. To register call 423-636-7303 or email kkidwell@tusculum.edu. Those who prefer to attend via Zoom will receive the link when they register. Anyone who attends in person is eligible to receive a voucher for a free lunch that day in the Tusculum cafeteria.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.