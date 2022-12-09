Music
Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 7 p.m. at Resurrection Power Church, 909 N. North St., Johnson City; Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, 7276 Hwy. 11W, Bean Station; Sunday at 11 a.m. at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 202 Goshen Valley Road, Church Hill; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at State Line Baptist Church, 310 W. Carters Valley Road, Kingsport.
Scott County Choir will present the Christmas musical "Noel" Sunday at Hales Chapel United Methodist Church, 604 Manville Road, Gate City, Virginia.
The Tipton Family will sing at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mount Carmel, Sunday at 7 p.m.
Services
Rogersville Baptist Temple will have a Jubilee Service Friday at 7 p.m. with Chad Watson preaching.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org. The church will hold a family-friendly Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. in the fellowship center and a Christmas Eve lessons and carols service at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. (Livestream available on YouTube or Facebook.) Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Speers Ferry Church will have Jody Hammonds preaching and Mike and Dottie singing Sunday at the 11 a.m. service.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday with Pastor Darrell Thacker and Clint Fleenor preaching.
Jacob Horton will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church in Gate City, Virginia, will host midweek Advent services on Wednesday evenings Dec. 14 and 21 at 7 p.m. nightly. The church is located at 274 Jones St.
Community
Rye Cove Community Church will host a fish fry Friday from 4-7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
The City Church, 242 E. Center St., Kingsport, will observe Community Compassion Day Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. The church will provide soups, chili and drinks and will have a winter clothes closet and prefilled winter care bags. Everything is free. Anyone who would like to serve can call 423-612-3918.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-through meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church. Serving ham, green beans, yams, roll and dessert. The church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Kingsport Christian Women's Connection will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Food City Press Room, 300 Clinchfield St., for a holiday program with speaker Dianne Barker (“Journalist Covers History’s Greatest Event”). Billy Wayne Arrington will provide music. Bring a wrapped ornament to exchange (optional). Cost of buffet is $15.50. For reservations call 423-360-5422 or email theresaarcher@comcast.net by Dec. 9.
Oak Glen Baptist Church will have a live Nativity Dec. 17-18 from 5:30-8 p.m., indoor rain or shine. The walk-through event will be walker, wheelchair and scooter accessible. The church is located at 3836 Yuma Road, Gate City, Virginia.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.